COVID-19 limits funerals, adds to grief

MOUNT AIRY — The coronavirus seems to be affecting every aspect of American life — and death, at least when it comes to planning funerals for loved ones.

Federal and state numerical limits on public gatherings have had a chilling effect on how services are being conducted in this area, adding to the heartbreak, stress and grief of those left behind.

“It’s crazy,” Huff Funeral Home President A.J. Daoud said succinctly.

“It is already a tough time for them,” Moody Funeral Services President Bob Moody said of survivors dealing with a death. They then are faced with not being able to conduct ceremonies some might consider adequate for remembering the deceased due to COVID-19-related mandates on crowd sizes.

“I’ve been in this 43 years,” Moody said of the family-owned funeral home operation based on West Pine Street in Mount Airy, “and I’ve never seen anything like this — this is something new.”

Operators of such businesses earlier thought services might be exempt from regulations imposed to limit public gatherings, with the numbers 100, 50 and 10 specified depending on which mandate is consulted.

However, state officials later clarified that no special leeway would be granted for “funeral and like services,” Moody officials were advised.

“This has happened so quick,” the firm’s president added Thursday. “A week ago, everything was fine —and everything has been turned upside down.”

The restriction on funeral services has come with teeth. Those found in violation of the executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper limiting crowds to no more than 50 are subject to being disbanded by authorities. Exceeding the mandate also can lead to the filing of Class 2 misdemeanor charges and monetary fines. A new order issued on Monday lowered the number of people who could gather from 100 to 50.

Huff Funeral Home was advised of those ramifications in no uncertain terms, Daoud said of the initial order banning gatherings of 100 people. That occurred through a visit to the funeral home by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Size regulations imposed

As a result of the stern mandate, the Moody operation is now only able to offer what it describes as “private family services, private graveside services or private visitations” in keeping with the governor’s order. This includes its North Carolina branches and one in Stuart, Virginia, in response to similar governor’s announcements in that state.

“We want to protect the public — we also want to protect our employees, too,” the Moody’s president said, with Daoud also expressing support for the need for observe such measures amid the health crisis.

Huff Funeral as well as other funeral homes operated by American Funeral Partners, numbering eight in two states, has begun restricting services to 10 to 20 persons.

“These limits are a lot like the stock market,” Daoud said Friday of attendance numbers that seem to be changed every day by authorities such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, growing stricter.

“We have it posted on all our doors and windows,” he said of the limitation, with family members of deceased persons told about it when they make funeral arrangements.

Gentry Funeral Home in East Bend also has a notice posted on its doors asking mourners to refrain from physical contact with one another.

“We at Gentry Family Funeral Service recognize our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve,” said Gentry President David Gentry. “We will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully and safely commemorate the life of their loved one, while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state, and our local public health officials.”

Daoud said his staff have not stipulated that only “family” members may attend services, allowing for cases in which someone who was not blood kin but still close to the loved one to be present.

“What are you going to do, tell them they can’t come?” he said, adding that funeral home operators are letting family members decide who may attend.

During the 1918 flu epidemic, services could be held, but for only 15 minutes.

So far, affected families are adjusting well to today’s crowd-size guidelines, according to both Moody and Daoud, although some are opting to plan memorial or celebration of life services at later dates when the coronavirus hopefully has run its course.

Smaller graveside services have been another option.

Daoud said in one case, a family decided to hold a funeral service on private property as a way to circumvent the “public gathering” restrictions.

In some parts of the country, live streaming or video tributes are being relied upon in conducting funerals.

The tone of what’s occurring is reflected in a statement to the public on the Gentry Funeral Services website:

“Gentry Family Funeral Service remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families we serve during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whenever possible, Gentry Family Funeral Service will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are most important to them,” the statement says in part.

“Our entire business model has changed in one week,” the Moody’s president said.

