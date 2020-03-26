Scam call regarding jury duty

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and Yadkinville Police Department have received numerous complaints in the past week where Yadkin County residents have been contacted by scammers requesting money for missed jury duty. The caller, from a local number, has identified themselves as a deputy and continued to say that the person receiving the call had missed jury duty. The caller asked for payment of penalties over the phone using a prepaid card to settle the matter.

This is a scam. Under no circumstances when contacted by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office will you be asked to pay money.

“We ask our citizens to be vigilant when sending money or paying for questionable services. Unfortunately there is a certain element of our society that will take advantage of people especially during times of crisis. As always please pass this along to the elderly and vulnerable in our communities to help prevent being scammed,” authorities said in a statement released from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office 336-679-4217 with questions, concerns or to report an incident.