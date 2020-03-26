First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Surry County

DOBSON — On the day North Carolina reported its first two Coronavirus deaths, Surry County officials learned the county has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center said late on Wednesday it was notified earlier in the day that a local resident had tested positive for the virus.

“The center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure appropriate measures are taken,” the local department said in a written statement announcing the test result. “The person is doing well and is in isolation at their home.”

It was not immediately clear if the person was suspected of having contracted the virus in Surry County or if the person had been outside of the county and likely contracted it that way.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center’s staff is working to conduct contact tracing to further protect the health and well being of the county’s residents,” the department’s release said.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state had recorded its first two deaths from coronavirus. His office issued a statement in which the governor said the coronavirus-related deaths were a person from Cabarrus County and another person from Virginia who was traveling through the state. The Cabarrus County patient was older than age 70 with underlying health conditions, while the Virginia patient was older than 60, according to a report by the Associated Press.

As of late Wednesday night, the state had reported 504 cases. Virginia had reported 398 cases, with 13 deaths as of late Wednesday night, according to multiple media reports.

“I understand that people are concerned, but I want to assure you that we are prepared,” Samantha Ange, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center health director, said in a statement. “We anticipated that we would eventually identify a case in Surry County. We are working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

Most people infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and are able to fully recover at home. Mild symptoms are defined as having fever and cough. Treatment is focused on symptom management. State health department guidance released on March 23 recommends that people with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 do not need testing and should be instructed to stay home to recover, according to the Surry County release.

“Coming out to be tested may spread illness to others in the community, including those at higher risk of complications,” the statement said. “Anyone who develops mild symptoms should self-isolate at home until it has been at least seven days since symptom onset and 72 hours since symptom resolution (including no fever without the use of fever reducing medication and improved respiratory symptoms).

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Surry County Board of Commissioner Chairman Larry Johnson said several individuals had symptoms serious enough to warrant testing at either Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, or the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center in Dobson. He said less than 100 had been tested.

Officials with all three agencies have declined to give specific testing numbers, contending that would violate patient confidentiality. Ashly Lancaster, marketing director at Northern, did say more than 10,000 tests have been conducted statewide.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is urging residents to continue to practice social distancing in an effort to limit exposure to others. Social distancing means the avoidance of crowded places and maintaining distances of at least six feet from other people.

“In addition to social distancing, it is important for everyone to remember the importance of practicing everyday preventative actions that can help prevent the spread of illness:

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of the tissue.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cell phones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and handles) using a household detergent and water.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, and if your hands are not visibly dirty use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162.

