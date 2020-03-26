Yadkin County Board reconvenes Friday for COVID-19 updates

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Human Services Building, 217 E. Willow St., Yadkinville, at 9 a.m. on Friday. The Board is reconvening from a recess from its March 16 meeting. During the meeting the board is expected to hear an update from Yadkin County Assistant Director of Health and Human Services Jessica Wall.

Also on the agenda is a county operations update, discussion of future meetings and approval of a budget amendment appropriating $5,000 to public relations.

The appropriated funds are related to efforts from the County to support local restaurants.

“Last week when restaurants were ordered to provide drive-thru and take-out services only, we realized the negative impact this would have on locally-owned restaurants and on the economy in Yadkin County,” said County Manager Lisa Hughes. “So, last Thursday, we started providing lunch for each County department on a rotation schedule. We rotate the departments and the restaurants. So far, we have purchased lunches from Center Bistro, Boone Doggies, Little Richards, Papa’s Pizza, the Plaza and El Jarrito. Tomorrow, we will be supporting Smart Start’s Port-a-Pit fundraiser.”

“It’s important for us to support our local businesses and economy,” Hughes added. “I will also note, that funding from this is coming from interest we have earned on our accounts, not from taxpayer dollars.”

There is not a scheduled time on the agenda for public comments during Friday’s meeting as the meeting is a recess from the March 16 meeting during which time a public comment time was held. However, Hughes said the Board would likely hear any comments from the public should anyone attend Friday’s meeting.

