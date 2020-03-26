Yadkin Christian Ministries remains open during coronavirus crisis

Yadkin Christian Ministries remains open operating its normal business hours at both the Yadkinville and East Bend locations, said Director Beth Steelman on Thursday.

Due to social distancing measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, clients will not come in to the building, but will be served curbside.

Steelman wanted to assure those in need of services from Yadkin Christian Ministries that those services are still available both for existing clients and those seeking assistance, and with extra steps in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information visit www.y-c-m.org or call 336-677-3080.