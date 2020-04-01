School staff continues to feed area children

Forbush Middle School staff members prepare meals for students who are currently out of school due to the coronavirus. - Nadine Moncus and Pat Gibson at Yadkinville Elementary passing out meals for students. - Lunches and snacks prepared for Yadkin County students during the school shutdown. - Lunches prepared for pick-up for Yadkin County students. - -

Since the closure of Yadkin County schools due to the coronavirus, employees have continued to provide meals for children.

“We currently have 10 feeding sites in Yadkin County and one at Elkin Elementary School,” said Director of Child Nutrition Cindy Marion. “Combined the sites have 53,540 meals in the first nine days schools were closed.”

Marion said that breakfast and lunch are provided five days a week and on Friday two breakfast meals are sent home for the weekend.

“These meals are helping families to stretch food dollars during difficult economic days,” said Marion. “We are beginning to partner with churches across the area fill the gaps for families. Some schools have delivered educational materials along with meals to families that could not come pick them up. Many of our churches have provided us with needed supplies to help with this effort.”

“This task could not be accomplished without the outstanding child nutrition staff, bus drivers, custodial staff and other classified staff who have pitched in,” Marion added.

In Yadkin County nutrition staff are preparing 5,700 meals a day and 1,000 a day in Elkin.

“We have seen the numbers go up every day, since we started and I think it will continue as folks are laid off,” said Marion.

The logistics of preparing, and in some cases delivering, meals to students who are not at school has been a challenge.

“I have worked with directors in neighboring counties and across the state via e-mail, phone and video conferencing to get this going. We have done summer feeding before and shelters, but this is a whole different ball game,” Marion said. “Our milk company almost had a heart attack when we ordered 19,000 half pints for three days. We are working to provide a hot entree each day, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. We are also sourcing fruits and vegetables from our N.C. farm to school program in an effort to support our state’s farm economy. The quick change in the volume of food and types we have needed, such as pre-packaged breakfast items, has put a stress on the supply chain, but that is starting to settle down some we hope.”

Marion said with some creative thinking and wise advice from her Grandma to “take what you have, make it work” students across the county are still able to access food during this unprecedented situation.

This meal service is open to all children ages 1 to 19 years old. Families may pick up meals curb-side from 11 a.m. to 1 Friday at any Yadkin County Elementary or Middle Schools. For delivery, Marion said families should contact the closest elementary or middle school to their home.

