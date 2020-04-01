‘Addams Family’ stays home

Forbush Theater Arts students work on the set for their production of “The Addams Family.” - Forbush students rehearse a dance number from “The Addams Family” musical. - Forbush High School’s cast of “The Addams Family.” - An empty stage at Forbush High School where students were expected to perform “The Addams Family” musical later this month. - -

Forbush High School students began rehearsing in January for their production of “The Addams Family” musical. The cast was expected to take the stage portraying this creepy and kooky family later this month, but unfortunately the show will not go on as planned due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We worked on music, choreography, and blocking up until school was closed,” said Theater Arts teacher Jamie Campbell. ” It is very heartbreaking for me to see our students and community (as parents and families came together to help us build sets, props, and costumes) work so hard for something that is now not going to be able to happen.”

“We had built set pieces, props, costumes, and even a brand new sound booth, through our Theatre Boosters, that we where hoping to debut for this show,” Campbell said. “It is definitely disappointing, especially for our seniors.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstances that will prevent the cast from performing the show, the students said they were proud of have been a part of the production. During the first few weeks school was closed many students were continuing to rehearse at home as a way to keep their spirits up.

“To stay positive I’m keeping a level head and just throwing myself into what I love,” said senior Elijah Golden who plays the role of Gomez.

“I have loved getting to be a part of Addams,” Golden added. “Gomez has been one of my dream roles for a few years and getting the opportunity to develop him alongside some of my favorite people has been absolutely amazing.”

Senior Abbie Belk called it an “honor” to be in the production.

“To see everyone grow into their character and seeing the faces of future casts makes me happy,” Belk said. The current circumstances, however, bring a sadness to the mix.

“During this time it’s been extremely hard because it feels as if senior year is being ripped from my finger tips,” Belk said. “I’m trying to stay positive by reminding myself that everything happens for a reason.”

“This cast has worked insanely hard to take a page from a book and make it a show,” Belk continued. “Even through this hard time, it’s been worth every second we have spent working together as not a cast, but a family.”

Campbell said the students in the theater arts program at Forbush learn many important life skills about collaboration, team work, empathy and much more by being involved in theater. For many students, it gives them a chance to express themselves in a way they otherwise would not.

“I have enjoyed being apart of ‘The Addams Family’ production because it has made me open up more. Before I started helping out with this show I was very cautious about what I did because I always thought I would do something wrong, and I was a very shy person before I joined the Theater Arts at Forbush,” said Megan Gillenwater, stage manager for the production. “’The Addams Family’ has made a really good impact on me not just how I see myself as a person but the different things I am able to learn, and do. I very much enjoy being able to Stage Manage this show because it gives me a different view of how things are done in the performance on both the tech side and acting side, and how each little thing comes together to make something big and awesome!”

Campbell said though she is sad her students, especially the seniors, will not get a chance to perform in “The Addams Family” musical, she knows it was the only decision that could have made in the face of a global pandemic.

“I am pleased that the virus is being taken seriously and our government and schools are trying to keep us safe and healthy by closing, which is our number one priority. It’s just one of those things that are unavoidable and we to take it day by day and try our best to stay positive.”

The Forbush High School cast of “The Addams Family” included: Abbie Belk (senior), Anna Owen (senior) – Assistant Stage Manager, Audrey Shore (senior), Aurora Garcia, Austin Reavis, Carlie Coston, Dalton Gilmore, Delaney Coy, Elijah Golden (senior), Evan Stevens, Hayden Adams, Jacob Campbell, Jamie Vestal (senior), Kinley Moss- Forbush Elementary, Kylie Bullin (senior)- Cast member & Choreographer, Lizette Ibanez, Mackenzie Warden- Cast member & Choreographer, Megan Gillenwater- Stage Manager, Mikaley Lane, Mikinly Speer, Noah Short, Sophia Luper and Tony Cardwell.

Students in the theater tech class assisted with set and props would also have been running lights, sound, assisting with costumes, makeup, mics, etc. for the show. Beginning theater students also assisted with set painting and props.

