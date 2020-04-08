Indera Mills produces masks during pandemic

Indera Mills President John Willingham wears the company’s newest product, face masks for public use during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Indera Mills in Yadkinville begins producing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. -

A Yadkinville-based company is doing what it can to meet the increasing need for protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is there a growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers, but the CDC is now also recommending that the general public wear some kind of face covering if they need to be out in public places such as a grocery stores or pharmacies.

“When all of this became so important we realized that we are in a position to make masks ourselves,” said Indera Mills President John Willingham. “We were able to start a sewing line here in Yadkinville.”

Willingham said the company, which manufactures thermal underwear, has not done any sewing of products at its Yadkinville location in more than 20 years, but there were still sewing machines at the facility.

“We brought them out last week and cleaned them up, turned them on and started sewing,” said Willingham. “We developed a mask that we thought was adequate as a personal protection mask, it’s not a medical mask, but it a mask suited for the general public to wear out.”

The mask is made of 100 percent cotton, washable and reusable, one size fits all and covers nose and mouth with elastic straps that go around the ears.

Willingham said the project began on a small scale, but is growing quickly.

“The demand has been absolutely tremendous,” said Willingham. “We had no idea that we would be deluged with so many individuals and companies that wanted to buy them.”

Production began on the masks at Indera Mills with about 1,000 masks being made per day, but Willingham said they hope to increase production to 10,000 masks per day to meet the need.

“We are selling to large companies, but we are really to selling individuals as well,” Willingham said. “We’ve really focused on this community and everybody’s desire to buy them.”

The masks are being sold in packs of 12 for $24 and will be mailed to customers.

“Saturday I was out and about at the grocery store, the hardware store and the post office and I saw all these people with our masks on,” Willingham said. “It really made me feel good that we are doing something positive in the community.”

“We’re going to do this for as long as we see a need. We’re just trying to help as many people as we can,” said Willingham.

Yadkin County Chamber Director Bobby Todd expressed pride for the company and what they were doing to help during the coronavirus crisis.

“John Willingham and staff have been working non-stop to meet the sudden need for personal protection equipment to meet this crisis. We really appreciate their efforts,” said Todd.

To order masks from Indera Mills, call 336-679-4440.

