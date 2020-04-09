Follow social distancing guidelines say Yadkin officials

The number of cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 3,600 in the state of North Carolina with at least 65 deaths attributed to the illness as of Thursday.

Though Yadkin County is seeing fewer numbers of confirmed cases than other larger counties, local health officials are still encouraging people to closely follow the strict social distancing guidelines put in place by the state and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.)

Thus far there have been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yadkin County. Three of those patients are currently hospitalized. Four individuals have recovered, meaning they are able to return to normal activities, or to be removed from isolation as it has been seven days since they first had symptoms and have been without a fever for 72 hours without any fever reducing medicine.

Jessica Wall, Assistant Director of Human Services for Yadkin County, said it does appear that all of the cases of the disease in Yadkin County can be traced to a specific source, not indicating community spread. That doesn’t mean area residents should let down their guard, however.

”At this time, what we have seen as an agency, people have a general idea of the source of their infection from another contact or through travel in a high case count area,” said Wall. “That being said, it has been shared by state level health officials that there is community transmission in NC and therefore it would be safe to assume there is some level of community transmission in Yadkin County. This is why continuing social distancing and proper hand washing and other hygiene is so important. These are the primary means of preventing the spread of disease.”

“Residents should take the following precautions to prevent the spread of the disease: know how the disease is spread, clean your hands often, avoid close contact with people by staying home and away from people who are sick and maintain the six feet of space, covering your mouth and nose with a cloth when around people, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect often. The CDC has a great resource page for these: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html,” Wall added.

The CDC is now recommending that individuals don a cloth mask of some kind which can be made at home even from a simple item such as a bandana or cut-up t-shirt.

“Face coverings are not meant to be a substitution for social distancing and good hand hygiene,” Wall cautioned. “These should be worn when having to go out of the home and the person is not able to maintain good social distancing like in grocery stores or pharmacies.”

Despite the Stay-at-Home order issued by Governor Roy Cooper, many individuals are still working at jobs deemed essential and should be taking all recommended precautions

“They should only go to the places they have to report to and they need to continue to take the same precautions such as keeping distance from others, good hygiene and cleaning and wearing a face covering if needed,” Wall advised for those who are still out of the home for work. “They may also want to speak with their employer about options in their work environment that they can provide to help protect the employee.”

County Chairman Kevin Austin also reiterated the importance of following the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are all adjusting to new normals and practices that will hopefully result in all of us being healthier long-term. If we continue to follow the CDC advice, I expect life will return to our previously enjoyed freedoms very soon, but this is serving as a real wake-up call to all of us regarding our own health and medical conditions.”

Wall said, “the main way we are going to stop this disease is to prevent its spread.”

“The best way to prevent spread is to avoid being around other people as much as possible, and following all of the other prevention methods that have been shared by state and local health officials. We ask that residents act as if they do not want it or to give it,” she concluded.

Updates on the number of cases of COVID-19 as well as details on what to do if one thinks they may have the illness can be found on the Yadkin County website at: https://www.yadkincountync.gov/582/Corona-Virus-Response

The Yadkin County Human Services Agency is also sharing information on Facebook and Twitter at facebook.com/YadkinCountyHSA and twitter.com/YadkinHSA

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.