Fire at Hunter Farms caused by lightning strike

BOONVILLE — A severe storm in the early morning hours on Thursday led to a fire at a family farm in Boonville. Autumn Hunter said a bolt of lightning struck a large magnolia tree next to the shop building on their property where tools and other equipment is stored.

Hunter said a loud clap of thunder awakened their young daughter right around 5 a.m. and they soon discovered their shop building was ablaze.

“In farming there are so many risks” the family posted on the Hunter Farms Family Produce Facebook page. “We always are taking a gamble with the weather, whether it is crops or buildings and structures during storms. This morning, we faced a battle and lost our shop to fire from a lightning strike. Times like these make you slow down, and be grateful for family, safety, and the ability to replace material items. Our family is safe, our greenhouse and plants are safe — we will rebuild.”

Hunter said she was grateful their family was safe and offered praise for the quick response from the Boonville Fire Department.

“We’re thankful for the fire departments,” she said. “They were Johnny on the spot.”

The tools and other items can be replaced, Hunter said.

The farm will still be on track to provide fresh produce to customers at area farmers markets and through its CSA subscription produce boxes.

Hunter Farms, located at 6813 US Hwy 601 South, offers produce boxes in a variety of sizes from extra small, with five to seven pounds of produce, up to a large box with 17 to 20 pounds of produce.

Produce in each weekly box varies according to the growing season, but may include an assortment of: tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, cabbage, green beans, potatoes, onions, okra, cantaloupe, apples, peaches, carrots, sweet corn (white, yellow, and bicolor), greens, radishes, and cucumbers.

Hunter said occasionally some of the farm’s beef or pork products are included in a box.

The Hunter family sells produce at the Yadkinville Farmers Market as well as markets in Mount Airy, Mocksville, Bermuda Run and Elkin.

