I-77 and N.C. 67 ramp closures announced

Project Manager for Archer Western, contractor for the I-77 project has alerted Jonesville town officials that work is to begin at the I-77/Highway 67 interchange on the ramps. Archer Western has advised the ramp closures will begin on Monday, April 13.

The schedule has been set as on Monday, April 13 through Tuesday, April 21 the two ramps located on the northbound side of I-77 will be closed. This will be the northbound off ramp from I-77 to N.C. Hwy 67 and northbound on ramp from Highway 67 to I-77. On Tuesday, April 21 through Thursday, April 30 the two ramps located on the southbound side of I-77 will be closed. This will be the southbound off ramp from I-77 to N.C. Hwy 67 and southbound on ramp from N.C. Hwy 67 to I-77.

More updates will follow as the town receives updates from Archer Western during the ramp closures.