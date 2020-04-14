Governor’s order mandates retail changes

RALEIGH — Policies mandated by Gov.Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 131 for social distancing in retail stores went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. The Order also makes earlier COVID-19 guidelines mandatory for nursing facilities, and recommends other long-term care facilities to do the same, and makes changes that will speed up certain benefit payments to those who are out of work.

Retail Stores

This Order offers clear requirements that essential businesses must implement in order to safeguard the health of customers and employees, according to a rease from the Governor’s office.

Some of the directives include:

• Setting limits of how many people can be in a store at one time, 5 people per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of fire marshal posted occupancy limits

• Marking six feet of distance for areas where people gather, such as checkout lines

• Requiring specific cleaning measures for retail stores

The Order encourages:

• Implementing hygiene recommendations for employees and customers, like hand sanitizer at the doors and face coverings for workers

• Establishing designated shopping times designated for high-risk groups

• Creating barriers between customers and employees at checkout to lower the risk of required interactions

The Order states these requirements will last for thirty days unless extended by further executive action.

Long-term care facilities

The Order sets public health and safety requirements for nursing homes during the public health emergency. The Order encourages other long-term care facilities to follow the same guidance. Some of the directives include:

• Canceling communal activities, including group meals

• Taking the temperature of employees and essential personnel when they enter the facility

• Requiring specific personal protective equipment in the facility

• Requiring close monitoring of residents for COVID-19 health indicators like body temperature

The Order states these requirements will last until this order is repealed.

Unemployment insurance claims

The Order makes it easier for employers to file a batch of claims, called an attached claim, on behalf of their employees. By temporarily eliminating some of the hurdles for employers, benefits can get in the hands of those who need them faster.

The Order will extend 60 days beyond the date the state of emergency is lifted to allow employers to get back on their feet.