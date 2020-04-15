Girl Scout Council hosts virtual programming

COLFAX — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is keeping girls connected from across their 40-county region and beyond with their new virtual programming options. Every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., Girl Scouts and anyone who is interested can tune into Facebook Live workshops with topics ranging anywhere from STEM and gardening to life skills and family game night. They even host a weekly campfire on Thursday evenings.

“We launched our virtual programming in mid-March and since then have seen an exponential increase in our social media following, not only from our local girls, but from across the country and around the world in some cases,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “We want everyone to know that unlike other activities, Girl Scouting has not been canceled. We are still offering ways for girls to connect, engage, learn and explore right from their homes, even when meeting in-person is not an option.” Adding to their virtual lineup, GSCP2P is also hosting virtual open houses to get new girls interested and involved in the organization and will be launching several virtual troops in the months of April and May. The Virtual Open House schedule runs through Sunday, May 10 and includes:

· Sundays at 8 p.m.

· Mondays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m

· Wednesdays at 7 a.m.

· Fridays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Interested families who want to learn more can register for a Virtual Open House by visiting https://bit.ly/3c7gOPb. Virtual Troops will kick-off the week of April 13. To receive information for these newly forming troops, families can visit www.BeAGirlScout.org/connect. There will be specific troop times for each girl grade level. For more information about virtual Girl Scout opportunities or to learn more about Girl Scouting in your community, please visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. Questions about virtual programming can also be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.