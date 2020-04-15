A Holy season goes digital

Courtesy photos Allison Brown, Kara Peele, Megan Sizemore, Jacqueline Kirkman, Children’s Ministries and VBS Directors for Boonville United Methodist Church hand out Easter Egg Hunt at home kits for area children. - Courtesy photos Jacqueline Kirkman and her assistant put together Easter Egg Hunt to-go kits for area youth. - Courtesy photos Allison Brown, Kara Peele, Megan Sizemore, Jacqueline Kirkman pass out Easter Egg Hunt at-home kits for children from Boonville United Methodist Church. - Courtesy photos Lizzy and Xan Charles wave palm leaves in celebration of Palm Sunday from their home. - - Courtesy photos The labyrinth at Elkin First Baptist Church offers parishioners and community members a quite place to pray, reflect and meditate. - - Courtesy photos Elkin First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Justin Bell delivers a virtual sunrise meditation on Easter Sunday. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Drive-In service at Jonesville Pentecostal Holiness Church - - Courtesy photos After celebrating a private Easter Mass, Father Jose Enrique Gonzalez-Gaytan, pastor of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Boonville, distributes Communion to parishioners in the church parking lot while taking precautions. - -

The week known as Holy Week for those of the Christian faith from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday was a strangely silent one in church buildings this year due to strict social distancing guidelines, but area believers still found ways to celebrate this season.

Boonville UMC

“This is indeed a strange and challenging time,” said Pastor Jenny Stewart of Boonville United Methodist Church. “While for some it may be a good time to be still, rest and reflect, this has not been the case for me and other pastors I know. We are all working hard to navigate our way through these days and struggling to stay connected to our congregations. It is so important to continue to lift up the hope we have in Jesus Christ. The messages of this Holy Week offer wonderful opportunities to proclaim, even in the midst of fear and death, the word of God’s love and the hope of new life.”

Boonville United Methodist’s VBS and Children’s Ministries programmers came up with a unique way to continue the tradition of an egg hunt for area children.

“Since we had to cancel our church’s Easter egg hunt and postpone the Boonville Community Egg Hunt, we decided to adapt the idea into a daily activity for our community children to do with their families at home,” explained church member Megan Sizemore. “We gathered all the materials and made kits for each child.”

Sizemore said they took strict safety precautions during the process.

“We sprayed everything with Lysol and wore masks and gloves to put the kits together. We took the same safety procedures when passing out the kits. We created a Facebook event and had people drive through at the church on April 4 to pick up kits. Our theme was spreading the love of Jesus without spreading germs,” she said.

“We had an amazing turn out,” Sizemore continued “We handed out around 75 kits. Only a handful of families were from our church; many people were from the Boonville community. We also had a lot of people from the Hamptonville area and even someone from Virginia. It was so heartwarming to see the number of people who wanted to participate. Everyone was so grateful. It was definitely a blessing for us! Even though we’re all quarantined at home, God’s love is stronger than ever.”

Stewart said the church streamed its Palm Sunday service via Facebook Live last week which included a virtual Holy Communion service.

“People were invited to prepare by gathering their own bread and juice and they participated in their homes along with us in the sanctuary.”

On Easter Sunday Stewart shared a sunrise message via Faceook as well as posting a video of last year’s Easter service with the choir’s presentation of an Easter Cantata.

Divine Redeemer, Boonville

Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Boonville — and every other Catholic church across western North Carolina – was closed for public worship this Easter since large public gatherings have been prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clergy conducted online services from their empty churches for Easter.

After celebrating a private Easter Mass, Father Jose Enrique Gonzalez-Gaytan, pastor of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Boonville, distributed Communion to parishioners in the church parking lot while taking precautions. All public worship services for Holy Week and Easter were canceled across western North Carolina, but Bishop Peter Jugis preached that Easter is a time for people to “bring the peace, the love and the presence of the Risen Christ to every person – no matter what their needs, or struggles, or sufferings, or sorrows, or distress,” especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite unprecedented isolation measures to combat the pandemic, the 100-plus priests of the Charlotte diocese are continuing their ministry and outreach efforts at 92 churches across western North Carolina while taking precautions: conducting “drive-up” confessions, making phone calls to vulnerable parishioners, visiting the sick, performing last rites and ministering to those afflicted with the virus.

New Beginnings UMC, Jonesville

“This too shall pass,” said Elder Jeanette Hayes, pastor of New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Jonesville. “It’s an odd place to be these days.”

New Beginnings is a multi-ethnic church formed less than two years ago from three separate churches, whose memberships had dwindled below a sustainable level. The new church operates with the motto, “Diversity is our strength and unity is our goal.”

Hayes preached an Easter sermon with only the company of a videographer in the church. The resulting video was edited with recorded hymns and posted on Facebook.

“It’s just a hard place to be, and that’s all the way from the pulpit on down to the congregation. But we have to hold on to the hope God has given us in Jesus Christ,” she said.

Jonesville Pentecostal Holiness

Across the street, Jonesville Pentacostal Holiness Church took a less high-tech approach. As advertised on the church’s roadside sign, a Drive-In service began at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Cars spanned the parking lot, each driver leaving an empty space between their vehicle and the next to provide the appropriate social distancing. Attendees were treated to a live service conducted outside the front entrance underneath the church’s covered entrance.

Elkin First Baptist

Just like school children and those now adjusting to working from home, the church community, too, is turning to internet-based technology to connect and continue important traditions of their faith at this time, according to Pastor Mark Reece of Elkin First Baptist Church.

“Since the stay-at-home order went into effect, and thanks to significant advances we made in recording and online capabilities in the past year, we decided against drive-in services to encourage people to stay home and poured our energy into our online content, primarily through Facebook Live for worship services, Zoom for Bible Study, and also a bi-weekly Zoom cast called ‘Mornings with Ministers,’” said Reece.

“On Palm Sunday, we kicked off Holy Week with a Facebook Live service that included a pre-recorded video of reflections that church members offered from their places of quarantine, expressing what this year’s Lenten journey and Holy Week has meant to them in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also included video clips of our children, who we sent palm branches, waving them and proclaiming ‘Hosanna’ in their yards,” said Reece.

“Like everyone else, we’re not planning too far ahead these days,” continued Reece. “We are just trying to meet people where they are, and right now, the safest and most effective place to do that seems to be online.”

For Easter Sunday, Elkin First Baptist Associate Pastor Rev. Justin Bell lead a Sunrise Meditation, with a video including recorded readings from the church family and reflections from Bell.

The 11 a.m. online Easter Sunday service from Reece was on the story of Jesus’ resurrection according to Matthew 28:1-10.

“I believe it’s fitting for these times, as we celebrate Easter in the thick of a dark pandemic,” said Reece. “We’re told that when Mary Magdalene and the other Mary showed up at dawn, Jesus had already ‘been raised’ and was ‘going ahead’ of them to Galilee. They discovered that God had been at work in the dark tomb, and God does God’s best work in dark times. This year, we may not be able to rush to church and celebrate Easter as we have in year’s past, but this gospel proclaims that the resurrected Christ is on the loose and coming to meet us in our Galilee, wherever that may be. God’s new day is on the horizon. That’s the good news of Easter.”

Reece said the church is also preparing a virtual labyrinth walk for Easter Week, which will enable the community to walk the labyrinth from their homes. A labyrinth is a spiral path that can be walked as a tool for prayer and meditation.

“We’ve had several from the community walking our prayer labyrinth in the front lawn of the church, and we want the community to know that it’s available to the public for prayer and reflection,” said Reece.

Elkin First Baptist is also sending bi-weekly recorded devotional videos for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital hospital staff. These videos can also be found on the First Baptist Elkin Youtube channel.

“We hope that they are an encouragement to the community,” Reece said.

St. Stephen Catholic, Elkin

“Tackling technology created countless ‘firsts’ for ministers in these days of virus and virtual worship,” said Sister Janis McQuade, S.S.J. of St. Stephen Church in Elkin. “The sequence of numerous never-befores can make your head spin.”

With the tech support of parishioners, Gail Pieropan, John Orta, and Temoc Herrejon, parishioners of St. Stephen gather for Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. with Fr. John Hanic and Sister Janis McQuade, S.S.J., via their website or Facebook. Parishioners from St. John Baptist de LaSalle Church, N. Wilkesboro, gather for Mass in Spanish via live streaming on Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

Since the Order of Worship for Mass is universal, Catholics can login and pray the same Sunday prayers, Scriptures and liturgy with any Catholic parish in the world.

In the shadow of COVID-19, viewership continues to rise as parishioners desire here and around the world to stay connected to their faith communities.

In late March, Fr. John and Sister Janis lead their first Zoom Wake Service for a parishioner, whose family members are scattered over several states and were unable to attend due to the “stay home” mandate.

As part of the ministerial team, Sister Janis offers support to the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff. The St. Stephen Ladies’ Guild provided a meal for them. Whether it’s a five minute spiritual reflection or a slice of hot pizza, the ministry of presence is more important than ever, especially when it comes attending to local healthcare front-liners.

“None of us ever imagined it would be this way. Yet, it is,” said McQuade.

Elkin Presbyterian

Elkin Presbyterian Church suspended regular worship services March 13, 2020. Along with regular Sunday worship services, the Elkin Presbyterian Church preschool suspended its operations following the Elkin City School system. All other meetings have been suspended, according to Sherry Berman, Clerk of Session.

“To provide spiritual comfort and strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, a core group of our congregation stream Sunday services through our Facebook site,” said Berman. “It has been successful. This program allows our congregation to have contact with familiar music and scripture to nourish our spirits and announcements that keep our faith community informed of what the needs of our community are and how we are addressing those needs. We continue to support Tri-C and food drives for local elementary schools. Elkin Presbyterian Church members continue to deliver meals to the ill and elderly in our community. Also, Grace clinic and the Ark receive our continued support.”

“The operations of our church have continued with strong leadership from all members of our Session, the lay leadership of the church,” Berman added.

The challenges of ministry are attending to families and individuals facing crisis because of social distancing, according to Berman. “Visiting face to face has been replaced with phone calls, cards, and virtual meetings. Although we all miss the community of physical worship and fellowship, the ability to see one another and visit through FaceTime, Zoom and other formats have been a welcome alternative.”

As the second month of this “new normal” approaches, Elkin Presbyterian Church will continue to remain strong in the bound of Christian love and service.

Passover

Area families of the Jewish faith are also celebrating a special time with the seven day observation of Passover. Passover is the time Jews reflect on the journey of enslavement in Egypt as they were lead to freedom by Moses. A traditional Passover meal, known as Seder, involves serving specific foods that help to tell the story. As they are not able to gather at this time, families are making use of video conferencing to share their traditional meal together.

