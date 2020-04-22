Yadkin Commissioners hold video conference meeting

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners holds its April 20 meeting via video conference. -

On Monday the Yadkin County Commissioners met via the online platform Zoom for the first time. Board members praised the work of County IT Director Dale Ring for setting up the meeting.

The meeting began with a COVID-19 update from Assistant Human Services Director Jessica Wall. The County has completed 181 COVID-19 tests and there have been 11 positive cases, one of which did result in death. Seven of the remaining cases have recovered from the illness. Wall also spoke briefly on tracing efforts that will likely be in place once social distancing restrictions begin to be lifted in the state.

The Board adopted a resolution on Monday to extend its scheduled reappraisal of real property in the county to January 1, 2023. County Manager Lisa Hughes explained that extending the reappraisal will allow for research and implementation of a new tax software system that will replace an outdated system currently in use.

A change order on a contract with W.C. Construction for phase 2 of the Yadkin Memorial Park project was approved. The change order involves excavation and matting to be installed under the gravel to stabilize a portion of a road that will be built from the existing park to the proposed shower house.

The board also authorized Hughes to negotiate a contract with Withers Ravenel for Water Regionalization Project Services for which the county has been awarded a $50,000 grant.

The board ratified the exclusion of Emergency Services, Human Services Agency, and Sheriff’s Office employees from The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provisions of the emergency paid sick leave and the emergency family medical leave act, except for the three qualifying reasons related to their own health.

Hughes explained the reason for the exclusion is due to the high need at this time for those first responder employees. She said the county is trying to offer different options and resources for employees who need additional support to care for children who are out of school due to the pandemic.

The May 4 meeting of the Yadkin County Commissioners has been cancelled.

