Yadkin County Library offers online programs

Though its doors remain closed to patrons during the pandemic, the Yadkin County Public Library is working to offer a variety of online programming.

“The library has been working diligently to adjust programming and services in an effort to serve our community while we are all practicing social distancing,” said Yadkin County Branch Librarian Christy Ellington. “We have established a schedule of online programming for everyone from preschoolers to adults.”

Online resources can be accessed on social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter. The library has also established a LibGuide that is linked to its Facebook for easy access to online programming, resources for students, parents and teachers; reading recommendations, Census information, jobs and unemployment services, virtual vacations and much more.

The Yadkin County Public Library has installed an answering system for the library so that librarians may better serve patrons as well as posting video tutorials to help patrons to access and use available electronic materials, resources and services.

Virtual programming from the Yadkin County Public Library will include a trivia game for adults, preschool storytime three days a week, book talk, teen programming and more.

“We hope that you will log on and check out all the materials, programs, resources and services that we have to offer. If there is a need or service that you would like for us to provide, please don’t hesitate to reach out and let me know. We are here and ready to serve our community in any way that we can,” said Ellington. “We love what we do and look forward to serving our patrons in person again very soon.”

For online programming through the Yadkin County Public Library visit the following sites:

https://www.facebook.com/Yadkin-County-Public-Library-150639732081966/

https://www.instagram.com/yadkincountypubliclibrary/

https://www.pinterest.com/yadkinlibrary/

Tweets by YadkinL

LibGuide Page: https://nwrl.org/online-resources

Yadkin County Public Library to offer online programming for all ages.