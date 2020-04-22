First COVID-19 response fund grants awarded

The Yadkin County COVID-19 Response Advisory Team of the Clemmons Community Foundation has announced the first grant awards from the fund. Three grants of $500 each have been awarded to the following organizations. The grants are unrestricted and awarded based on the critical services each organization is continuing to provide through the NC stay-at-home order. Each organization has shared its plans for the grant.

· Yadkin Christian Ministry – Beth Steelman, Director, states that YCM will purchase shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits and vegetables for distribution at its food pantries, which have seen an increase in food requests.

· Yadkin County Schools – Dr. Martin says that the grant will be used to purchase and distribute needed supplies for families participating in the meal delivery programs.

· Hands of Hope Medical Clinic – Marty Driver, Executive Director, plans to purchase needed medications with the grant.

The COVID-19 Yadkin County Response Fund was set up to assist organizations that provide services and relief to Yadkin County residents, especially those who have lost jobs or have been otherwise impacted by the pandemic mitigation orders. The stay-at-home and physical distancing instructions have been effective in reducing the number of virus cases, but has impacted many local resident lives and incomes. Nonprofit organizations rely on donations and fundraising events to provide needed local programs and services. Many of these organizations are now facing significantly reduced funding. The Response Fund is designed to support these Yadkin County organizations, especially those who are continuing to serve residents through the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Yadkin County Response Fund has raised $12,600 to date. Fund Advisory Team members expect that the longer the business closure period, the greater the needs. Advisory Team members include Mike Combest, Monta Davis-Oliver, Lisa Drum, Mark Moran, Bobby Todd, Dr. Todd Martin, Dr. Wayne Matthews, and David Moxley. These team members monitor local needs and then advise on grant awards. Tax deductible contributions may be made to the Yadkin Response Fund online at clemmonsfoundation.org/covid-19. All gifts to the fund will be used to support Yadkin County through the pandemic and recovery.