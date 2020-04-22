Hands of Hope Clinic remains open

Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, located at 320 West Maple Street in Yadkinville, remains open on Tuesdays to the uninsured residents of Yadkin County through this unprecedented health crisis the country is experiencing, said Director Marty Driver. The walk-in clinic has been rescheduled to include all day access if the need is urgent.

Hands of Hope is a free medical clinic that was started by volunteers in 2012. The clinic has grown through the years and has recently relocated and is sharing a space with the county medical clinic. The clinic has a laboratory onsite with capability of instant results which allows the medical provider to prescribe medication for the patient. Most medications prescribed can be picked up at the pharmacy in the clinic either early evening of the same day or the following day. Prescriptions for medications not available onsite are provided and can be filled locally.

The clinic is the primary health care provider for more than 300 patients in Yadkin County. All residents between the ages of 19-64 without any type of health insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare or disability are eligible to be seen at the clinic on Tuesdays. This also includes full-time employees who are unable to afford insurances offered by their employer.

For more information about Hands of Hope, contact Marty Driver at 336-677-1444.