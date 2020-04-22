Retired Starmount teacher honored for her art

A member of Gamma Psi Chapter of Elkin and Yadkin County has been recognized for a third time by The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for her works of art. This global recognition attests to the versatile artistic talents of Dr. Sylvia Wingler.

The Arts and Humanities Jury of the organization recently announced its decision to publish “18k Gold Ring” by Dr. Wingler in its online Fine Arts Gallery Spring 2020.

Dr. Wingler is a resident of North Wilkesboro, and is also a member of the North Carolina DKG State Organization and Delta Kappa Gamma International. She retired from Starmont High School in Yadkin County after 35 years of teaching.

The new additions to the gallery will be unveiled in late April or the first week in May, where the pieces will be available to view at dkg.org for six months before they are archived.

The state organization’s president Dr. Teresa Cowan and its arts and humanities division described Gamma Psi’s drive to meet personal and professional challenges as the embodiment of the state theme, “Ready, Set, Grow.”

The group is a professional honor society for women educators, with more than 69,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

The society’s headquarters are in Austin, Texas, where Dr. Annie Webb Blanton founded it in 1929.

To nominate a key woman educator or see if you are eligible to join, contact Melva Edmisten by emailing melva.edmisten@gmail.com or calling 336-835-2152.

There is scholarship support available for present and future teachers through DKG International, NC DKG and Gamma Psi. Please contact for more information.