A ‘new normal’ for students, teachers, parents

Forbush Middle School student Griffin Taylor spends some of his social distancing time planting seeds. - Ear saver straps for healthcare works printed by Griffin Taylor, a Forbush Middle School seventh-grader. - Griffin Taylor uses a 3-D printer to make ear saver clips for protective masks to donate to area healthcare workers. - Starmount High School senior Molly Maske. - -

Yadkin County students are now five weeks into learning from home rather than in a classroom and have been out of school for a total of six weeks, counting spring break.

“We are fully engaged in providing for the remote learning for our students,” said Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin. “Teachers are working very hard to reach out to students and keep them engaged. There are some challenges with this because it is difficult to get 100 percent of students engaged in a situation like this. However, our teachers are able to reach out to the vast majority of our students every week and students are responding.”

What is often being referred to as “the new normal” for life in many areas, certainly does pose challenges for students and teachers alike.

“There will also be a challenge of keeping students on track in terms of their pacing. Despite our teachers’ best efforts to make the best out of this situation, nothing replaces the face to face interaction and instruction that occurs in our classrooms. When we do return we will have to work to ensure we are catching students up and getting them where they need to be academically,” said Martin.

Governor Roy Cooper’s initial executive order in regard to schools has a return date set for May 18, but it remains to be seen if that date could change in order to continue with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are making plans as if we are going to return but also planning for the rest of the year in case we cannot come back on May 18th,” Martin said.

Milestone events for high school students such as prom and graduation have no officially been cancelled as administrators hold out hope the events could possibly still happen at a later date.

“We have not cancelled our traditional graduation ceremonies, and don’t plan to unless we absolutely have to do so. However, if it does become necessary to cancel our traditional graduation ceremonies, I feel confident we will carry on with graduation in some form. I don’t want to speculate as to what our graduation ceremonies will look like, but we will do something to make this as memorable an occasion as possible for the seniors,” Martin said.

The uncertainty of if and when mass gatherings will resume is weighing on students.

“I didn’t know when the schools closed that it might be the last time I saw all my classmates,” said Forbush High School senior Carla Huggins. “As for graduation, I don’t care that much for the pomp and circumstance but I do want to see everyone again.”

Starmount senior Molly Maske called the situation heartbreaking as she reflected on how much she is missing sports and social events such as prom and graduation.

“Honestly thinking about all of this makes me feel sick to my stomach,” said Maske. “I never thought in my whole life that this would happen in my senior year of high school. I have worked hard and studied hard to get to where I am today and the fact that I may not get to walk across stage at graduation in front of my friends and family literally breaks my heart. I want to go to prom and I want to wear the dress that I bought and get my hair and makeup done. I want to go to the beach with my friends and I may not get to do that. What if I can’t go on any family vacations either. I won’t get to have an athletic banquet or an awards day or get inducted into the National Honors Society. I may never get to play soccer again. Soccer is my favorite sport. I’ve been looking forward to my senior soccer season ever since I can remember and I have been working towards it ever since I tore my ACL sophomore year. I got to play two games and what if that’s all? This whole situation is so unsettling. We have no idea what is going to happen or how long it is going to be like this.

Maske said that she is relying on her faith to see her through this challenging time.

“The only thing that gives me hope is to know that this whole pandemic was not a surprise to God,” she said. “He knew this was going to happen long ago and he was not thrown off. He has a plan and I just have to trust that, it is just so hard. I have cried thinking about me losing my senior year and all of the memories I might not get to make. I just have to pray and have hope that there is something better in store for all of us seniors.”

Caleb Barnes, a fifth-grader at East Bend Elementary said he, too, is missing his friends.

“I like being at school. I like seeing my friends and learning and interacting,” said Barnes.

Students aren’t the only ones missing being in a classroom.

“When entering the world of education, I never imagined teaching from a computer at my dining room table,” said East Bend fifth/sixth grade teacher Laura Matthews. “I miss interacting with my students in the classroom, but I am so thankful for the advancements in technology that allow me to teach, talk with, and see my students on a daily basis in this ‘new normal.’”

Boonville sixth-grade teacher Lori Maske said the “new wore off very quickly” for her.

“The main reason I enjoy teaching is the interaction with the kids. The conversations we have, watching the light bulbs go off in their eyes, and being able to constantly challenge them with a new thought or question. The best part of my ‘new normal’ day is having google meet sessions with my students, getting to see their faces and hear their voices. We are trying to make the most of this very difficult situation,” she said.

Families around the county are making adjustments as they settle in to staying at home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We started our stay at home journey on March 12. Before that day, we stayed active in school, had an active family and social life with a house full of my son’s friends on the weekends, and participating in several local 4-H events. Yet, on that date in March, we knew it was time to stay home with very limited outings,” said Kelly Taylor. “My husband Bobby and I both worked from home a couple days per week prior to the out break, so we slipped into our routine fairly quickly. My son Griffin started online classes March 18. Luckily for us, Griffin is a wiz with technology, and online school has been easy for him. His teachers have been amazing! He spends about two hours per day working on assignments. So far, he’s managed to keep his straight A momentum. He’s keeping a daily journal, too. I look forward to reading it after this is over. He plays guitar and drums and we encourage him to practice a little everyday. He spends most of his free time playing online video games with his school friends. We aren’t strict with bedtime these days and we hear him laughing and having fun talking with his buddies until well in the night. We go outside everyday to take care of our little hobby farm and for exercise. We play lots of cards and bocce ball. Our property adjoins a pond, so we built a little fishing spot. Bobby and I take turns going to get groceries at either Food Lion to-go or Walmart Pick up. I have not been in a store since March 24. We don’t have to leave, so we don’t. Of course, we miss our friends and family, but staying healthy is our number one priority. Griffin will be 40 days at home today. He hasn’t been in a car! He’s happiliy accepting the challenge for the long haul.”

Taylor said her son, a seventh-grader at Forbush Middle, is continuing with his extracurricular activities with 4-H as well, even though he can’t meet in person with the group.

“Griffin has been a 4-H member for almost four years,” said Taylor. “He is on the 4-H County council and is the county reporter. He’s made bread in a bag via a 4-H Zoom meeting. Everyday 4-H has a live video teaching so many new things including tying knots, bee keeping, cooking, and so much more. Griffin saw lots of people sewing masks. Even though he took a sewing class in 4-H over the summer, we’re not the best at it. So, a few days ago, he came to me with the idea of printing ear savers, something he saw online. I reached out to our 4-H extension officer, Madaline Jones, and ask if there was a need for them in our county. She found a couple of places accepting these and he started printing them. He can print about two per hour with our printer, and so far, he’s printed 50. As long as there is demand, he wants to keep them going.”

“Like the rest of the world, we look forward to getting back to whatever our new normal will be. Until then, we’re making the most of our most precious commodity — time,” said Taylor.

