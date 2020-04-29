April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

A pinwheel garden in front of the Yadkin County Courthouse symbolizes awareness for Child Abuse Prevention month. -

April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month, when organizations across the country come together to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

In 2018, 90 children were identified as abused or neglected in Yadkin County. This number decreased to 64 children in 2019. It is believed that this number has reduced due to the number of community resources available to families and the family’s level of engagement with these resources. There are more agencies in the community to address the needs of substance abuse and mental health issues, which are two significant risk factors of child abuse and neglect.

“We work closely with our local school systems, mental health and substance abuse treatment providers, food banks, parent educators, and other community resources in the prevention and treatment of abuse and neglect and to ensure a child’s safety in maintained in their home,” said Kim McDevitt, YCHSA CPS Supervisor.

Social Workers work with parents to try to overcome obstacles the family may be facing that might result in abuse or neglect, such as helping them obtain food or shelter if they are without these needs or assist with improving parenting skills or financial conditions. This has certainly been a stressor when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. More families have decreased income, which results in less food supply in the home, inability to pay bills, and lack of finances to meet the needs of their children. Parents are in the home more with children and helping with school assignments. Children’s behaviors could be escalating causing tension in the household. Depression and anxiety issues increase for parents and children. There are community resources to assist families such as Food Stamps, Medicaid, WIC, Work First, Yadkin Christian Ministries, YVEDDI, local churches, Yadkin County Schools, Yadkin Medical Clinic and Hands of Hope Medical Clinic. “It takes a village to raise a child” is truer now than ever.

“Yadkin County is fortunate to have the resources to provide assistance to families in times of need. It is also incredible to see how citizens step up and ask how they can help others,” said McDevitt.

The goal of Child Protective Services is to identify the needs within the families and to seek out resources to assist with those needs. Social workers work with families with the goal of keeping the family together. They also focus on family strengths and help families focus on the positive aspects of their families. Families in constant crisis or chaos often don’t feel that they have anything good going on, when in reality everyone has strengths. Only when workers have exhausted all efforts and the child is no longer safe to remain in the home, the court will invoke its jurisdiction and give guidance on whether or not a child should be placed out of the home. If this happens, a child may be placed in a licensed foster placement or with a relative. Workers continuously seek relatives of children throughout the duration of a case so they can maintain those familial connections.

The majority of children who come to the attention of child protective services remain with their families, with the support of in-home or community services. The importance of the parent-child relationship to children’s development is a key rationale for intervening to support families, so children can either remain with their families or, if placed in foster care, reunify with their families quickly. In-home services include parent training or coaching, individual/family therapy, referrals to substance abuse treatment, or material supports (food, clothing, furniture, etc.). Studies show that while foster care is necessary in severe cases of abuse and neglect, children typically have better outcomes in the areas of delinquency, and entering the criminal justice system as adults.

It is common for parents to get angry or frustrated with their children’s behavior from time to time. But it is the inability to cope with anger-provoking situations that increases the risk for potential abuse, as parents lose control of negative emotions and harm their children. Abusive parents are shown to have more unrealistic expectations of child behaviors, and with a low frustration tolerance, are more annoyed with child behaviors. By using more positive parenting and consistent disciplinary practices, as well as coping strategies to control anger, parents can improve parenting satisfaction and reduce parental stress, thus reducing the risk of maltreatment. There are several parenting education services within communities to help parents improve ways they react to their children’s behaviors. If children are determined not to be in serious danger and the parent or parents are willing to work with CPS, the caseworker assesses the family, with a goal of reducing the risk of future maltreatment.

It is important to educate communities on preventing child abuse and neglect, and give neighborhoods the resources to seek help when they are struggling. There are several ways the community can be involved in the protection of children. The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina has an array of parenting programs and support services to help with families and children of all ages. They offer services to families in their homes as well as classes at various locations. The Children’s Center of NWNC can be reached at (336) 386-9144.

Yadkin County’s 15 Guardian ad Litem (GAL) volunteers continue to monitor children during the quarantine by using the phone or video chats. GAL currently serves 66 abused or neglected local children. Training classes for additional, direly needed, volunteers are on hold due to the virus, but anyone interested in providing a voice for the children in our community may still fill out an application so they can participate once the virus is past, said Yadkin GAL program supervisor Cathy Davidson. To do so or for information, go to www.volunteerforGAL.org or call Cathy at 336-679-3671.

There are currently 70 children in foster care in Yadkin County. Many of these children are placed outside of Yadkin County due to the lack of foster home capacity. Communities are in need of more foster homes. The potential foster parents would be required to attend MAPP training, along with complete home inspections, medical exams, and background checks. If this is something you may be interested in for Yadkin County, please contact Melissa Hill, Foster Care Supervisor at Yadkin County Human Services Agency, at 336-849-7910, or contact your local Department of Social Services for more information.

Community awareness of child abuse and neglect should take place every day, not just during the month of April. Many events across the nation were cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. Yadkin County was unable to hold scheduled events to recognize the topic of abuse and neglect and to honor those children who have suffered from this due to mandatory restrictions. Families will continue to be supported and assisted and the protection of children will continue, regardless of COVID-19.

