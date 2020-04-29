Windsor Run produces hand sanitizer

Windsor Run Cellars hand sanitizer. - Windsor Run Cellars owner Chuck Johnson shows off the hand sanitizer produced in the distillery. - Jamey Johnson of Windsor Run Cellars packaging hand sanitizer produced in the distillery. - Dana Acker produces hand sanitizer from alcohol in the Windsor Run Cellars Distillery. - -

While most area wineries are open for pick-up orders, Windsor Run Cellars is offering a different product for pick-up — and one that is even more in demand that wine.

“When the COVID-19 panic broke out, all of a sudden people were hoarding very useful supplies, one of the things people ran out of quickly was hand sanitizer,” explained Dana Acker in a video posted to the Windsor Run Cellars Facebook page.

Acker is the Master Distiller at Windsor Run. Windsor Run offers not only wines but distilled liquor as well.

“Being that we’re a Federally and state licensed distilled spirits plant, we have a lot of high proof alcohol on hand,” Acker explained.

After some research into the requirements for making a working hand sanitizer, which according to the World Health Organization should contain at least 160 proof alcohol, Acker and the team at Windsor Run began producing the new product.

The hand sanitizer includes 170 proof ethanol along with a small amount of hydrogen peroxide and glycerin.

Though they were not able to obtain the traditional plastic squeeze bottles hand sanitizer is normally packaged in, that didn’t stop them. The winery recently bottled some wine and had leftover 750 ml wine bottles so the hand sanitizer was packaged in the leftover wine bottles with screw caps. The winery also bottled some of its hand sanitizer into smaller 50 ml bottles.

Windsor Run distributed some of its hand sanitizer to area fire departments at the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hand sanitizer is also available for purchase at Windsor Run which has drive-through pick up on Saturdays.

For more information visit windsorrun.com or call 336-468-8400.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.