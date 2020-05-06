Mental wellness in times of stress

A sunrise photo taken by Sarah Moxley during her routine morning walk as she transitioned to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. -

The COVID-19 pandemic poses obvious threats to physical health but the economic and social impacts can also be a great stressor on mental well being. Sarah Moxley, MS/EdS, a licensed clinical mental health counselor, offers a few simple tips that can be used to take care of one’s mental well being during this unusual and stressful time.

“Allow yourself to have flexible expectations,” Moxley said. “Although everyone has been impacted by this situation in various ways, we have all experienced a form of trauma as our lives have been suddenly upended and infused with loss, fear, and uncertainty. This means we may not feel the energy or motivation to complete projects, chores, and may find that even simple tasks or activities we usually enjoy are more draining and require more energy. That fluctuation in energy level is completely normal under these circumstances. You don’t have to be productive, use this time ‘wisely’, or perform at the same level you would under normal circumstances. Give yourself permission to relax those expectations of yourself from day to day following your own body’s energy levels rather than what your mind might tell you that you ‘should’ or ‘shouldn’t’ be doing. Challenge the ‘should’ thoughts!”

While some may be feeling the pressure to do more chores if they are experiencing more free time as many business are shut down, Moxley says that rest could be more helpful for mental well being.

“Listen to your body,” she said. “Your body will ‘talk’ to you and let you know what it needs. You may find that you need much more rest during this time as your nervous system continues to process this ongoing situation. Even when we aren’t consciously thinking about the current stressors, our nervous systems are continually absorbing and processing information.”

Moxley compared the nervous system to a computer with multiple programs continually running the background.

“This may cause us to feel lethargic, irritable, spacey, over-stimulated or nervous,” she said. “We may have greater difficulty focusing and concentrating, and we may also experience changing moods for no obvious reasons. Notice how your body feels and try to give it what it needs such as rest (naps, lounging, etc), enjoyable movement, soothing activities, etc.”

While no one can is able to make the coronavirus go away, Moxley said it could be helpful to limit intake of news coverage and ongoing discussions about the situation to minimize the stress.

“Notice the activities and elements of your day-to-day that drain your energy and those that give you energy,” Moxley said. “For example, our tendency at a time like this is to absorb lots of news and information throughout the day and every day about our current situation. This continual exposure keeps our nervous systems in a heightened state of stress. You may want to limit how much, how often, and what type of news/social media you take in.”

Moxley said that she personally avoids visual broadcasts of news and tries to read the news just a couple of times per day.

“I also don’t typically read articles that evoke a strong negative emotional response in the title but choose to focus more on those that seem emotionally neutral and fact-based as a way of diffusing emotional stress,” she said.

“Allow yourself to notice, to become aware of, and to limit those activities that leave you feeling drained or agitated and do more of the things that give you energy or feel more peaceful and soothing,” Moxley added.

While it is important to follow social distancing guidelines at this time, Moxley said spending time in nature can have a calming effect on the nervous system.

“Whether it’s going for a walk, doing yard work, or simply sitting outside, this will help to soothe and calm the stress we feel,” said Moxley. “As you are outside, notice the natural sights, sounds, smells, and other sensory input from one moment to the next allowing yourself to simply ‘be’ in the natural world. This can be very centering and serve as a kind of reset button as we wade through these challenges.”

Adding simple rituals and structure to each day can also aid one in feeling mentally balanced, said Moxley.

”It can be helpful as our daily lives have been tossed into upheaval, to add a sense of order, normalcy, and structure through developing nourishing routines,” she explained. “Perhaps consider a general daily wake-up/sleep time and morning ritual. A simple routine or ritual through the day can infuse a sense of calm predictability amidst a chaotic time.

As Moxley is currently operating her Winston-Salem based counseling practice, Heartspath Counseling and Wellness, from her home in Boonville she has established a daily routine of taking a short walk around her yard or through her neighborhood, getting dressed to meet via digital platforms with her clients, having a breakfast shake, lighting a candle in her home office, and having a cup of coffee before she begins work.

It is beneficial for mental well being to treat oneself as they would a close friend, said Moxley.

“Be gentle, compassionate, and understanding with yourself,” said Moxley. “Consider softening any thought that includes a ‘should’ or ‘shouldn’t’ as these thoughts often involve some form of judgment, blame, shame, pain, or unnecessary expectation. Respond to these thoughts with the kindness and understanding you would give to a dear, cherished friend. In all the moments, it’s okay to feel just how you feel.”

“These ideas and tips can be helpful for all of us as we grapple with the stresses and strains of daily life,” concluded Moxley. “For those who are dealing with more intense concerns and symptoms or who are feeling overwhelmed, you are not alone. Please reach out to a mental health professional and know that there is help available.”

Licensed counselor shares tips for mental well being during the pandemic