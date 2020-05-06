Friends of Ted Williams donates to two organizations

Patty Williams, representing The Friends of Ted Williams, presents Beth Steelman from Yadkin Christian Ministries and Marty Driver from Hands of Hope with a check for $1000 each. -

The Hands of Hope Medical Clinic is among two local recipients of a $1,000 donation from The Friends of Ted Williams organization.

“Ted Williams was a strong supporter of all things positive in the Yadkin County area,” states a press release from the organization. “He was instrumental in the campaign for the Yadkin YMCA and a supporter of many nonprofits. Ted lost his life on April 5, 2000, from complications of a bone marrow transplant. Ted was a beloved member of this community and will never be forgotten.”

The organization also donated $1,000 to Yadkin Christian Ministries.

Both nonprofits have remained open during the last few weeks thanks to dedicated staff and volunteers.

“This donation enables our ministries to continue offering residents of Yadkin County in need of food or healthcare a place they can go for help. Collaboration between these two community resources is nonstop and we are grateful for the acknowledgement from the Friends of Ted Williams through this generous donation,” said Hands of Hope Director Marty Driver.

Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, located at 320 West Maple Street in Yadkinville, remains open on Tuesdays to the uninsured residents of Yadkin County through this unprecedented health crisis the country is experiencing, said Driver. The walk-in clinic has been rescheduled to include all day access if the need is urgent.

Hands of Hope is a free medical clinic that was started by volunteers in 2012. The clinic has grown through the years and has recently relocated and is sharing a space with the county medical clinic. The clinic has a laboratory onsite with capability of instant results which allows the medical provider to prescribe medication for the patient. Most medications prescribed can be picked up at the pharmacy in the clinic either early evening of the same day or the following day. Prescriptions for medications not available onsite are provided and can be filled locally.

The clinic is the primary health care provider for more than 300 patients in Yadkin County. All residents between the ages of 19-64 without any type of health insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare or disability are eligible to be seen at the clinic on Tuesdays. This also includes full-time employees who are unable to afford insurances offered by their employer.

For more information about Hands of Hope, contact Marty Driver at 336-677-1444.

