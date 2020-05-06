Foundation donates to food pantry

Bobby Todd with the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, Mark Batten with the Clemmons Community Foundation, and Beth Steelman, Yadkin Christian Ministries. -

Yadkin Christian Ministries has recently received a donation from the Clemmons Foundation. YCM has continued to remain open and offering food for families in need in Yadkin County. According to Director Beth Steelman, YCM served 5,400 clients and a total of 17,000 family members in 2019.

“Yadkin Christian Ministries is very appreciative for this generous donation from the Clemmons Foundation,” said Steelman. “During this pandemic, we have seen a decrease in the amount of food items we are receiving from our local grocery stores, our local churches, and individuals. This gift will greatly assist us in purchasing food items to supplement food supplies in our pantries.”

The Friends of Ted Williams organization has also donated funds to Yadkin Christian Ministries.

“We are humbled by the caring community that God has given us to serve,” said Steelman. “It seems that every time we feel anxious about the level of support that we are receiving, that God speaks to a heart and they heed His leading to bless us with a gift to sustain this ministry to the residents of Yadkin County.”

”We continue to operate on a regular schedule and have well stocked pantries for our clients,” added Steelman. “If anyone needs our services, please visit our facility in Yadkinville or East Bend.”

For those wishing to donate to Yadkin Christian Ministries, donations may be dropped off at either the Yadkinville or East Bend location or may be mailed to 117 Woodlyn Drive, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

For more information on services provided by Yadkin Christian Ministries or to donate or volunteer, visit www.y-c-m.org or call 336-677-3080.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Bobby Todd with the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, Mark Batten with the Clemmons Community Foundation, and Beth Steelman, Yadkin Christian Ministries. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_YCM1.jpg Bobby Todd with the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, Mark Batten with the Clemmons Community Foundation, and Beth Steelman, Yadkin Christian Ministries.