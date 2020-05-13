Yadkin Farmers Market to open May 19.

A shopper looks over the tomatoes at a booth at the Yadkin Farmers Market in 2019.

The Yadkin Farmers Market will be open and offering the season’s best beginning on May 19. The market, located at 1141 Tennesse St. Yadkinville (behind the park), offers certified local NC farm fresh products.

The market will be open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 19 through Oct. 10.

In the beginning weeks of this year’s market vendors will be selling strawberries, fresh herbs, lettuce, arugula, onions, salad turnips, kale, farm fresh eggs, tomatoes, and seedlings ready to plant.

“May is strawberry month and there is no better place than the Yadkin Farmers Market to pick up a gallon of berries,” said Hannah Lepsch, Horticulture Agent for Yadkin County Cooperative Extension. “The selection of produce at Yadkin Farmers Market changes with the seasons; pretty soon winter greens and lettuce will be replaced by squash, cukes and tomatoes. Our farmers grow a variety of vegetables and fruit to fill out the seasons’ choices.”

“As always, the market serves the surrounding areas to promote local foods and small farm agriculture,” added Glenda Edgell, longtime vendor at the market. “It is a place to shop where vendors know your name and look forward to seeing you.”

Organizers for the market said the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed what the market offers, but will include some safety changes to protect vendors and customers.

“The health and safety of our shoppers and vendors is our primary concern,” said Lepsch and Edgell.

Shoppers at the Yadkin Farmers Market are asked to adhere to the following safety protocols when shopping at the market.

• Maintain a 6-foot distance between you and others at the market.

• Do not come to the market if you are sick.

• Send one person per family to shop.

• Enter and exit the shelter in the marked areas to maintain one-way shopper flow.

• Bring small bills to minimize the handling of cash. Card payments are preferred.

• Do NOT bring your own shopping bag. Vendors will provide new plastic bags.

• Please do not touch produce.

Vendors and farmers will also be using best practices to handle fruits and vegetables. These include:

• Wearing face masks.

• Sanitizing hands before and after transactions.

• Cleaning and sanitizing surfaces periodically.

• Bagging groceries for customers.

•Maintaining social distance from other vendors.

“We appreciate your cooperation and your patience as we adjust the market to COVID-19 precautions. Together we can make it another successful season,” said Edgell.

To learn more about becoming a vendor at Yadkin Farmers Market, visit yadkinfarmersmarket.com for the rules and application. For more information please contact N.C. Cooperative Extension, Yadkin County at 336-849-7908.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.