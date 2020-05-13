Virtual, traditional graduations planned

Plans for high school graduation ceremonies at Forbush, Starmount and Yadkin Early College were finalized on Friday. Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said the plans have been communicated to parents and students.

Dates have been set for later in the summer for a traditional graduation ceremony, if social distancing restrictions are lifted by that time. In the meantime, a plan to create a virtual graduation ceremony is in the works.

“I can tell you that as the parent of a senior, this has been an emotional time for me,” Martin said in his message to parents and seniors. “As a father, I have hurt for my daughter because she has lost so many great things that come with being a senior in high school. That’s why I think it is critical that we honor our seniors in the best ways we can when it comes to graduation ceremonies. Even though we cannot gather this month in large groups for our graduation ceremonies, I believe we have arrived at a decision that will appropriately honor our students who have lost so much.”

Martin said that over the last few weeks, the high schools have been seeking feedback concerning this year’s graduation ceremonies and a committee was formed to discuss the situation.

“Across the district, the feedback the members of the committee received was that the majority of seniors at our high schools indicated they would like for the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 to be delayed until later in the summer in hopes that we will be able to have more of a traditional ceremony,” said Martin. “Therefore, if restrictions have been lifted and ceremonies will be allowed by state and local officials, the Class of 2020 will have traditional graduation ceremonies for all high schools. Currently, Forbush High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m., the Yadkin Early College High School Friday, July 31 in the evening and Starmount High School Saturday, August 1 at 8:30 a.m. The exact start time for the Early College will be communicated by the school once it has been finalized.”

As the tradition ceremonies are postponed and pending social distancing rule changes, the schools will host a virtual graduation as well.

“Each senior and a limited number of family members will have a scheduled time to report to their high school,” Martin explained. “Each senior will have a cap and gown picture taken, will receive their diploma cover, and will be recorded having their name called as they walk across the stage. The video footage will later be edited together to create a virtual graduation video that will be released later in June and shared with families.”

“Yadkin County Schools has made the decision to move our traditional ceremony while also conducting a virtual ceremony so that we can recognize and honor as many graduates as possible in as unique and memorable a way as possible,” said Martin.

