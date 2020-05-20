Allstarz finds ways to support students

ESA Queen Cats competing in Charlotte, NC Spirit of Hope competition.

Extreme Spirit Allstarz Cheer, Dance and Tumble (ESA), a local all-star cheerleading and dance training facility, is refusing to give-up during these unprecedented times.

With the shelter-in-place order, ESA classes and practices came to a screeching halt for athletes and coaches. All competitive teams were two days away from a competition when the order was announced. For a couple of teams, this was to be their first competition.

The organization has continued to provide digital classes for its students to keep up their spirits while they cannot be together.

The coaches at ESA have provided online ZOOM team practices and classes for all of the competitive athletes, as well as the tumble, stretch and flexibility class participants. The coaches have really stepped up to the plate during this unusual time and got creative with their jobs. While they can’t be in the gym like normal, they have created challenges for the kids to do at home, for example asking students to send their coach a picture of them doing a handstand in their clean bedroom, and offered a variety of skills classes. They have been awarding kids free pizza delivery and other various prizes in order to motivate them to participate. Parents have loved this way of keeping the kids engaged and working hard at home while coaches are excited to keep them conditioned while they are away from the gym. ESA plans to finish the season with a few virtual competitions and then hopefully wrap it all up with rescheduled competitions in June.

ESA represents a discipline of competitive cheerleading, dance and tumbling that is open to all ages and skill levels. They will take any athlete aged 3-18 years old regardless of experience or skill level and give them the tools they need to succeed not only in cheer but most importantly in life.

Gym owners, April and Neil Holleman, and coaches are dedicated to sharing their passion for cheer, dance, and tumble with others and have created a program that is tailored to the needs of athletes and of the community. ESA proudly boasts two locations, one in Wilkesboro and another in Yadkinville, so that they can better serve the community. With over 150 athletes in a combination of those programs and classes, ESA currently serves athletes from multiple counties including Alexander, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Iredell, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watuaga, and Cana, Virginia. ESA is one of the fastest growing cheer/dance training facilities in the Western Piedmont and is a member of the United States Allstar Federation.

“I truly believe ESA is growing rapidly because not only do we have talented coaches that genuinely care for every athlete that walks through our doors but because we pride ourselves on making sure that we have a place for every child. We offer travel or non-travel teams as well as individual classes. We want to offer a place that is financially affordable for every kid/family,” said owner April Holleman.

The goal of ESA is to offer young adults more than just cheer and dance instruction. They strive to instill confidence, leadership, and teamwork in conjunction with the skills of the sport.

For more information on ESA, please visit their website www.esacheer.com or call 336-428-8452 to receive information on their upcoming 2020-2021 season. Registration and evaluations for Wilkes (308 Cothren St, Wilkesboro) and Yadkin (2062 Old US 421 W, Yadkinville) are currently set for Saturday, May 30. Please call or email extremespiritallstarz@yahoo.com for age specific evaluation times.