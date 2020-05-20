May 17 – 23 is National EMS Week

This week marks the 46th annual National EMS Week to recognize the contribution of EMS professionals.

“The challenges that all healthcare professionals have encountered the last couple months will impact the future of EMS forever,” Tom Mitchell Chief of North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services said in a memo to EMS workers. “We have all been put to a test dealing with this pandemic, in both our professional and persona lives. But, as expected, we have endured the challenge and know that we are stronger because of it. As EMS professionals, you provide leadership, innovation, and advocacy to meet the needs of the citizens and guests of North Carolina.”

The theme of this year’s EMS week is “Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow.”

Yadkin County Rescue Squad Director Jeff Hinshaw said each day will also have a focus. Monday is Education, Tuesday is safety, Wednesday is child safety, Thursday is “save a life day”, and Friday is EMS recognition.

“Our Facebook feed from the Yadkin County Rescue Squad will have something every day and we are going live [on Facebook] on Thursday to show CPR and Stop the Bleed,” said Hinshaw.