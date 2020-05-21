Lydall provides masks to first responders

A local Novant office receives a delivery of masks from Lydall. From left, Brian Jarrard, Tracy Smith, Cody Brown, Jason Hastie, Danny Barker, Pete Butala, Teena Macemore, Nanci Griffin, Scott Bathrick, Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman, Joe Abbruzzi, Ken Stone. Lydall representatives deliver masks to local law enforcement. From left, Joe Abbruzzi, Sheriff Ricky Oliver, Nanci Griffin, Yadkinville Police Chief Dawn Pardue, Scott Bathrock, Tracy Smith, Danny Barker.

MANCHESTER, CT — Lydall, Inc. announced that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions, located in Hamptonville and Yadkinville, converted their automotive cut and sewing operations to produce protective masks, primarily for use within Lydall company facilities. The masks, known as BriCo masks, named for their developers, employ a meltblown filtration media manufactured by Lydall’s Performance Materials business which supplies similar material to medical mask producers.

On May 20 representatives from Lydall delivered protective masks to local first responders in Yadkinville.

“We are extremely pleased, and honored, to be in a position to donate 2,000 masks today to the Yadkin County Health Department and County EMS, Yadkin Medical Associates, the Yadkinville Police Department and the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Department,” said Scott Bathrick, Vice President of Global Manufacturing of Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions.

Joe Abbruzzi, President Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions, added “On behalf of all our Lydall employees, we want to thank our first responders, medical workers, police and all others on the front line fighting this pandemic. We hope, in some small way, that this donation shows our appreciation for all that you do to keep our employees, neighbors and general public safe”.

Lydall also recognized and thanked Bobby Todd, Executive Director of Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, for his assistance on the project.

“It is great that our local manufacturers have pivoted into making PPE products to address current conditions. We especially appreciate the donation by Lydall to our front line health and law enforcement workers that have struggled to find adequate supplies,” Todd said.

As the Automotive market ramped down quickly due to COVID-19, the demand for Lydall’s products from automotive customers also came to a halt at Lydall’s Hamptonville facility.

The demand for PPE skyrocketed as the pandemic’s threats surged, and the Lydall employees onsite expressed a strong desire and willingness to help.

With sewing equipment onsite and access to high-quality face mask materials from another Lydall facility, the Hamptonville team acted quickly. In record time, they converted a conference room to a clean room and cut-and-sew operation, and they reallocated their resources to quickly establish a face mask production line.

The team now produces 2,000+ face masks per day and distributes them to local first responders, healthcare professionals and other Lydall facilities for employee use.

The materials used to make the face masks comes from Lydall’s Rochester, New Hampshire facility where they manufacture high-quality, specialty filtration materials for use in a variety of finished products, including N95 respirators, surgical and medical face masks, and HEPA and ULPA air filters. In addition to the high-performing filtration efficiency layer, Lydall also manufacturers media for the other components of the face mask.

Manufactured in Hamptonville, Lydall’s BriCo face masks consist of Lydall’s MB 1049HW media in the filtration efficiency layer. This media performs at a Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) level of >98% according to Lydall’s proprietary and correlated flat sheet test method.

The comfort layer, also known as the skin contact layer, and the protective layer are also manufactured within Lydall and offer excellent moisture management and a soft surface for all-day comfort.

