Agriculture grant for Boonville Elementary

Boonville Elemetary School students get hands-on gardening experience in 2019 at the school garden. Boonville Elementary teacher Julie Moxley.

BOONVILLE — Boonville Elementary School teacher Julie Moxley is a recipient of an Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grant from North Carolina Farm Bureau.

“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education,” said North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding. “Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector.”

North Carolina Farm Bureau provides agricultural outreach grants to North Carolina teachers through its Ag in the Classroom Going Local program. Going Local grants are valued at up to $500 each and help teachers provide their PreK-12th grade students with valuable, real-world education and experiences about farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards. County Farm Bureaus play an integral role in providing information regarding the grants and curriculum to teachers throughout North Carolina.

“We are very excited to receive the Farm Bureau AG Grant to help our students learn the real-life skills associated with gardening,” said Boonville Elementary Principal Annette Johnson. “Landon and Autumn Hunter, with Hunter Farms, have partnered with us to have a school garden. The Hunters provided all of the plastic, irrigation lines, and labor to help us get the garden up and running last year. This Farm Bureau grant will allow us to purchase tools to work in the garden, the seeds and plants, help cover the cost of the fertilizer, the plastic and other materials. We would like to eventually add a small greenhouse. This has been a wonderful community resource and the produce is available for our families or other community members.”

Moxley said she and Johnson had a vision for awhile to create a community garden. She said she was so happy it was now a reality as it provides many unique learning opportunities for students.

“There are many things kids of all ages can learn while planting and working in a garden,” said Moxley. “Besides the scientific lessons of plant growth and the factors that influence plant growth, there are also many life lessons. One of those is that hard work will produce rewards. It teaches patience because the harvest is sometimes months away from the time you plant. The primary life lesson it teaches that I want kids to take with them is to give back to their community. We share our produce with the Boonville Community.”

North Carolina private and public school teachers are eligible for the grants, which are available twice a year. Grant submission deadlines are April 15 and November 15. For more information visit www.ncagintheclassroom.com.

