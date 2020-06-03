County budget hearing planned for June 11

County Manager Lisa Hughes presented the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners on Monday morning. The proposed budget does not include any change to the current .66 cents per $100 valuation tax rate for the county. Fire tax rates will also remain the same.

“I didn’t think she could do it without a tax increase. I’m really proud of her,” said Commissioner Gilbert Hemric, in praise of Hughes’ work on the budget.

While there is no proposed tax increase, Hughes said special care was taken with the proposed budget to take into account possible decreases in revenue due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hughes said goals added to to the 2020-21 proposed budget included “surviving COVID-19 as unscathed as possible” as well as “increasing expenditures for PPE, cleaning supplies, social distancing/barriers, testing.”

Recommendations and guidance from the State has been to anticipate a decrease in revenues from sales tax anywhere from 20 to 50 percent, Hughes said.

While potential decreases in sales and property tax revenues were taken into account during the budget preparation, Hughes said the county is somewhat buffered.

“We complain sometimes because we don’t have a lot of retail, but in times of a economic downturn I think that works in our favor. We don’t see the huge decreases that surrounding counties see,” Hughes said.

The recommended fiscal year 2020/21 General Fund budget is $37,239,788, an increase of $183,293 over the 2019-20 adopted budget. Hughes said $1,488,048 of requests were not funded in the proposed budget.

Projected property tax revenue for 2020-21 is $20,337,500, an increase of $461,861 over prior year. Projected sales tax revenue for 2020-21 is $6,327,000, a decrease of $703,000 over prior year.

Hughes said the proposed 2020-21 budget does not include any performance increases, career ladder advancements or cost of living adjustments. Travel and training expenses have also been reduced 48.3 percent from FY2020’s $92,270 and from the requested $117,641 to $44,649. Hughes noted that training for certain positions is required and will be completed as necessary. Limited computer replacements were proposed as another way to cut expenditures in the next fiscal year.

Hughes said a much needed plumbing update in the Sheriff’s Office will be budgeted for the next fiscal year as well as replacement of the fire alarm system in the Human Services building.

The fiscal year 2020-21 recommended budget for Yadkin County Schools is $7,468,511. The recommended budget for Surry Community College is $311,000 as well as $80,000 towards the Yadkin Guarantee scholarship program.

A number of budget requests are being recommended to remain flat in line with last fiscal year’s amount, including YVEDDI, NC Forest Service and the libraries.

A public hearing regarding the proposed budget is planned for 7 p.m. on June 11 at the Human Services Building, 217 E. Willow St., Yadkinville.

As there will be limited space in the Commissioners’ Room due to social distancing requirements, a Zoom option will be available for those who wish to see the proceedings. Hughes said the Zoom information will be listed on the county website the day of the meeting.

Residents may also submit comments in writing in advance of the meeting if preferred. Comments may be emailed to the Clerk to the board at tgentry@yadkincountync.gov.

To view the budget in its entirety, visit https://www.yadkincountync.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/2798

