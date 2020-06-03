Daniel Boone Historical markers across the county

Three types of Daniel Boone historical markers can be found in Yadkin County. Each type represents an important part of Daniel Boone’s presence in what is now Yadkin County.

Daniel Boone (1734-1820), pathfinder and explorer, was born November 2, 1734, in Pennsylvania, to Squire and Sarah Morgan Boone. About 1749, Squire and Sarah moved their large family of children, in-laws and grandchildren to North Carolina. When they crossed the Shallow Ford on the Yadkin River in 1751, they settled in Rowan County, now Davie County. Squire and Sarah built their log house on Bear Creek near Mocksville. Daniel married Rebecca Bryan in 1756 in Rowan County, now Davie County. They built their log house on Sugar Creek near Farmington.

On June 7, 1769, Daniel Boone and his explorers laid their eyes on Kentucky for the first time. To remember this event, the Kentucky Historical Society declared June 7 as National Daniel Boone Day.

1913 DAR Daniel Boone Trail Marker

From 1912-1915, the North Carolina Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, under the leadership of Lindsay Patterson of Winston-Salem, marked what became Old US Highway 421 as the Daniel Boone Trail. It was later called the Boone Trail Highway. In 1913 this road, which may have been called the Old Wilkesboro Road, was unpaved, turned muddy when it rained, and was not well-suited for automobiles. However, Patterson and her committee made the trip, erected, and dedicated iron plaques on boulders, which read, “Daniel Boone Trail from North Carolina to Kentucky 1769. Placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution.” They erected at least three of these markers in old Yadkin County, which included part of what is now Forsyth County. Their first marker was on the north bank of the Great Wagon Road, after it joined the Cape Fear Road, off Williams Road in Forsyth County. It was also near the historic Shallow Ford.

Their second marker was located on the Mulberry Fields Road in Huntsville in front of the ruins of the Kelly Tavern. They erected their third marker in Yadkinville on the courthouse lawn, where it can be seen today. The first two markers are on private property and permission is needed to visit them. The third marker is in Yadkinville and north of the courthouse on East Main Street. It is on public property and can be visited anytime. It is believed that the DAR erected 50 of these markers along 400 miles of Old US Highway 421, but only 30 survive. Where might the other 20 be located?

1925 Boone Trail Highway Marker

About 1925, Joseph Hampton Rich (1874-1949) of Davie County and some friends in Winston-Salem formed the Boone Trail Highway Improvement and Memorial Association to encourage citizens to pave more roads with concrete in the United States. When they erected the huge arrowhead at Hanes Park on Reynolda Road/NC Highway 67 in Winston-Salem, they added a plaque of Daniel Boone and a map showing the locations of other Boone Trail Highway markers. The marker reads, “Boone Trail Highway, Metal from USS Maine.” Using Daniel Boone and the Battleship Maine added patriotism to their road paving project. The image of Daniel Boone is based on the painting by Alonzo Chappel (1828-1927). It shows Boone sitting on a boulder with his long rifle in his right hand and his coonskin cap (which Boone did not like and never wore) in his left. On Boone’s left, one of his hunting dogs sits beside him. They located their next Boone Trail marker location in East Bend, at the intersection of East Main Street and Pauline Street. It is still there and painted gold. In 2014 at Appalachian State University in Boone, David Jones of Laramie, Wyoming, recreated this painting as an outdoor sculpture.

Rich’s committee erected 258 of these markers throughout the United States, but only 153 survive. One stood at the east entrance to the Yadkin River bridge on Old US Highway 421. In 1953, citizens in the Vienna Community of Forsyth County moved this marker to Vienna Elementary School, where it sets beside Old US Highway 421, and is now behind the chain-link fence surrounding the school.

1977 Daniel Boone Memorial in Boonville

The third type of marker is one of a kind. It commemorates Boone’s namesake for the Town of Boonville, which was spelled originally Booneville, due to a clerical error. There is a Daniel Boone spring on private property in Boonville, where Boone is said to have spent the night on his hunting trips in the area, long before the town was established in 1857.

During 1976-1977, the Boonville Junior Historians, with teacher Hugh Hampton as their adviser, raised the money for a memorial and erected it at the main intersection in town, northwest corner, beside the Commercial & Savings Bank. Later the Town moved the marker across Main Street to its present location, southwest corner, in an attractive pocket park. Boone’s image on this memorial is based on the Alonzo Chapel painting. It is a reminder that Rich’s group also utilized this image and listed Booneville on their map on the large arrowhead at Hanes Park.

In 2018, the Town of Elkin and interested citizens erected and dedicated a large granite arrowhead in Elkin on US Highway 21 at West Market Street, southwest corner, in a pocket park, after they discovered that Joseph Hampton Rich planned to erect one of his Boone Trail Highway markers there.

Daniel Boone Day 2020

Visiting these markers is a way to remember Daniel Boone’s presence in Yadkin County. On June 7, 2020, the United States will celebrate National Daniel Boone Day, which the Kentucky Historical Society proclaimed a few years ago. It remembers the date that Boone and his party first laid their eyes on Kentucky in 1769.

Why not take your family in search of these historical markers on June 7? Make a game of it. There are only four in Yadkin County: Huntsville, Yadkinville, East Bend, and Boonville. Take a photograph of your family with the marker and post it on your Facebook page. Spread the word that Daniel Boone and his family lived among our ancestors in what is now Yadkin County over 250 years ago.

For more information on the history of these markers, see Randell Jones, Daughters of the American Revolution Marking Daniel Boone’s Trail, 1912-1915, and G. Everett Marshall, Rich Man: Daniel Boone. If anyone knows more about the history of the Daniel Boone Memorial in Boonville, contact Andrew Mackie at 336-428-8471 or andrewmackie@yadtel.net.