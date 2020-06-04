Yadkin County provides phase two guidance

As the state gradually reopens and eases restrictions, Yadkin County health officials continue to encourage citizens to practice and follow all safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Yadkin County had 203 known positive cases for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with three current hospitalizations. One hundred and forty-six of the confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19, according to local health officials.

“COVID-19 is thought to primarily spread from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are thought to be most contagious when they are having signs and symptoms. However, research suggests that the virus may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms or just before symptoms develop,” states a press release from Yadkin County.

“Due to how the virus spreads, any place where people gather poses a risk for COVID-19 transmission. Some outings and activities may place individuals at an increased risk of exposure as compared to others. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers prolonged exposure as within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Therefore, the more time you spend in close proximity to any possibly infected person, the higher the risk. It is also important to note that the more people you are around raises your risk, and keep in mind that being inside is a riskier option than being outside,” the release continues.

“With many businesses and restaurants reopening, please remember to follow the three W’s: wear a cloth face covering, wait six feet apart to avoid contact, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer,” said local health officials. “Businesses and restaurants are encouraged to create and implement a plan to minimize risk of exposure. Employers are highly encouraged to review the guidance and recommendations that is posted on the CDC and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) websites. Ultimately, it is the choice of the business owner to decide the best plan of operation for their establishment, employees and patrons.”

Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162.

Residents can also reach the Human Services Agency by emailing virusinfo@yadkincountync.gov.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at:

• NC DHHS: www.ncdhhs.gov

• CDC: www.cdc.gov

• Yadkin County, NC: https://www.yadkincountync.gov/