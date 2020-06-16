Food Truck Friday returns

Food Truck Friday diners enjoy lunch on Main Street. Bill Colvard | The Tribune

Food Truck Friday returned to Elkin last week after the first two events of the year were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were a few changes. The event moved to Main Street from its usual location at the Elkin Farmers Market to allow room for social distancing. The food trucks were spaced out along Main Street, running the full length of the business district.

“I thought it was great,” said Brittany Rogers of Explore Elkin. “There were a lot of people. Angry Troll was slammed. They were really busy. And it was nice to see a lot of people back on Main Street.”

Rogers added that the food trucks were happy and did a lot of business.

Food Truck Friday customarily takes July off, but will return in August. The festival is the second Friday of each month, and the remaining 2020 dates are August 14, September 11 and October 9.

A decision has not been made about location for the remaining events: whether the event will return to the farmers market or continue on Main Street.

That will depend on rules in place at the time for social distancing and public gatherings, according to Rogers. When location decisions are made, the information will be available on Explore Elkin’s website (exploreelkin.com) and Facebook page, Explore Elkin.

