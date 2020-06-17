Texas Pride comes to East Bend

Texas Pride Trailers CEO Jim Bray and wife Sonya. Texas Pride Trailers which will soon have a retail and manufacturing center in East Bend produces a variety of styles of hauling trailers. Texas Pride Trailers which will soon have a retail and manufacturing center in East Bend produces a variety of styles of hauling trailers.

EAST BEND — A manufacturing company proposing to bring 50 to 100 new jobs to Yadkin County by next year will call East Bend home. Texas Pride Trailers is expected to open a retail location and a manufacturing plant at the former Leinbach Machinery site on N.C. 67 in East Bend later this summer. The company, founded in 1998, manufactures a variety of trailers from lowboys to tilt trailers, car haulers and more.

Texas Pride Trailers is headquartered in Madisonville, Texas and primarily has a presence in the Midwest said owner and CEO Jim Bray. The East Bend location will bring the company to the East Coast. Bray said the new East Bend plant will be a good centrally located manufacturing center to bring the company’s products to the eastern part of the United States.

“Yadkin County is fortunate that Texas Pride Trailers have made the decision to bring their world-class trailer manufacturing to East Bend,” said Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce Director Bobby Todd. “The company and their way of doing business is a perfect fit for Yadkin County, and we look forward to assisting them as they work toward getting their East Coast manufacturing facility.”

Bray said the company plans to ship trailers from Texas to sell at the retail site in East Bend beginning in August.

“We plan on having the manufacturing phase of it open up probably late this year,” said Bray.

Texas Pride Trailers is expected to have 50 to 100 jobs at its manufacturing site in East Bend by 2021 and 150 to 200 jobs by 2022.

“We’re looking forward to coming in and paying very good wages and benefits for blue collar workers,” said Bray. “We consider ourselves one of the last bastions of real American manufacturers. It’s one of the last places that a blue collar worker can make $50,000 to $100,000 a year.”

Don Ricard, a representative for the company, recently gave a presentation on Texas Pride Trailers to the East Bend town board. Both Bray and Ricard said they are excited about the company’s new location in East Bend.

“We thank them for the warm welcome and all the help that we’ve needed in getting set up,” said Bray. “We’re certainly looking forward to being there.”

East Bend Mayor Archie Hicks said, “the arrival of Texas Pride Trailers has been eagerly anticipated.”

“We are excited to welcome them to East Bend and look forward to forging a great relationship that will be beneficial to them and the community. Their product and company culture are a fantastic fit for the area and we will strive to make them feel at home,” Hicks added.

For more information visit texaspridetrailers.com.

