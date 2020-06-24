Gold Rating for Hands of Hope Medical Clinic

Hands of Hope Medical Clinic in Yadkinville has earned a 2020 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program. By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, Hands of Hope Medical Clinic highlights its commitment to providing quality care to patients.

“We are honored to receive this rating from the national association,” said Hands of Hope Director Marty Driver. “Michael Williams started the clinic in 2012 with the help of community volunteers. Patty Williams has volunteered from early days and is now our board chair and excited to celebrate this award after many years of growing and improving services for the uninsured in Yadkin County.”

The clinic has grown through the years and has recently relocated and is sharing a space with the county medical clinic. The clinic has a laboratory onsite with capability of instant results which allows the medical provider to prescribe medication for the patient. Most medications prescribed can be picked up at the pharmacy in the clinic either early evening of the same day or the following day. Prescriptions for medications not available onsite are provided and can be filled locally.

Hands of Hope is the primary health care provider for more than 300 patients in Yadkin County. All residents between the ages of 18-64 without any type of health insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare or disability are eligible to be seen at the clinic on Tuesdays. This also includes full-time employees who are unable to afford insurances offered by their employer. Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, located at 320 West Maple Street, is open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. for walk-in appointments as well as pre-scheduled appointments for patients with chronic health conditions.

“Our clinic serves the residents of Yadkin County ages 18-64 who have no health care insurance. Our mission is to provide compassionate and appropriate health care for those in need,” said Driver.

The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations. NAFC Members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: Administrative, Enhanced Access and Continuity of Care, Identifying and Managing Patient Population information, Planning and Managing Care, Providing Self-Care Support and Community Resources, Tracking and Coordinating Care, and Measuring and Improving Performance.

For more information on the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. For more information on Hands of Hope Medical Clinic please visit www.hohmedclinic.org or call 336-677-1444.