Retired School Personnel announces scholarship winners

The Yadkin County Retired School Personnel has given the Fred C. Hobson Scholarship to three students in the Yadkin County School System.

Hobson was the superintendent of Yadkin County Schools for 32 years and was a big part of the community, being active in his church, the Historical Society and the Council on Aging. The three scholarship recipients for the 2020 school year are Morgan Beane from Forbush High, Brett Boles from Yadkin Early College and Destiny Ray from Starmount High.

Morgan Beane is the daughter of James and Ginger Beane and lives in East Bend. She plans to attend Appalachian State University in the fall and major in Elementary Education. During high school, she was active in school, community and church activities. At Forbush High, she played basketball, soccer and was a member of the Beta Club and Student Council. She also participated in Impact Yadkin, Seeds of Hope Camp and United We Read in the community and with her church.

Brett Boles is the son of Jackie Boles and Pamela Cline and lives in Boonville. He plans to attend Appalachian State University in the fall and major in Special Education or Elementary Education. At Yadkin Early College, he participated in the Quiz Bowl and completed his associate in arts and sciences degree from Surry Community College. He has worked at D & J Galaxy during high school and has volunteered at Yadkinville Elementary School. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

Destiny Ray is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Ray and lives in Jonesville. She plans to attend Wingate University in the fall and major in Education, either art or history. At Starmount High School, she was active in the FCA, cheerleading, track and field, FCCLA, Beta Club and served as a junior marshal. In the community, she has volunteered with the Salvation Army Stocking program and Operation Christmas Child. She has been active in her church and been on mission trips.

The Yadkin County Schools Retired School personnel look forward to seeing these students in classrooms after they graduate with their bachelor’s degree. Congratulations to all three of these deserving students.