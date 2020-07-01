Nursing center welcomes new staff, holds food drive

Elizabeth Lockett

Yadkin Nursing Center will host a month-long food drive to collect non-perishable items to donate to Yadkin Christian Ministries.

Boxes will be set up inside and outside of Yadkin Nursing Care Center, for drop off.

Collection began on July 1 and will end on July 31.

The center is also welcoming two new members to its staff.

Julie Braswell Stafford is the new Administrator Director of Nursing and Elizabeth Flynt Lockett is the new Director of Nursing for the facility.

Julie Braswell Stafford, RN, LNHA, CDP, CDONA, CADDCT, FACDONA, IP-BC, has 25 years of Long Term Care experience. Working as an MDS Coordinator for four years and a Director of Nursing in long term care for eight years, she has been a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator for 12 years. Stafford is a Certified Dementia Practitioner through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. She is credentialed to instruct those choosing the pathway to becoming a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She has worked alongside CMS in a collaborative to decrease pain with non- pharmacological interventions and has trained with the Pioneer Network to enhance culture change in Long Term Care. Stafford became a Board Certified Infection Preventionist in 2016. She is a Certified Director of Nursing as well as a member of the Fellows Academy of Certified Directors of Nursing in Long Term Care. Stafford was the winner of the 2015 Spirit of NADONA award as well as the 2015 NADONA Southeast Nurse Administrator of the Year. She is active in the Salvation Army. This is Stafford’s 20th year with North Carolina Directors of Nursing in Long Term Care and she proudly holds the office of Vice-President and Vendor Liaison. She currently serves as the Treasurer for the National Association of Directors of Nursing Administration in Long Term Care (NADONA). In 2019 Stafford graduated from the Executive Fellows Leadership Academy at the NADONA National Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Elizabeth Flynt Lockett, BSN, RN, has 35 years of experience in a variety of health care settings. Prior to obtaining her RN license in 1995, she worked as a Certified Nurse Aide, Emergency Medical Technician, and even a hospital candy striper. Her nursing career has included Staff Development, Infection Control, Wound Nurse, and Director of Nursing in both hospital and long-term care settings. She obtained her Nursing Home Administrator license in 2012 and worked as a Nursing Home Administrator until her recent move to North Carolina.

For more information on the food drive, call Crystal Watkins or Christy Cardwell at 336-679-8863.

