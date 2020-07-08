Community mourns passing of Dr. Wayne Matthews

Yadkin County Chamber Chairman Dr. Wayne Matthews presents a plaque to outgoing Chairman Dr. Todd Martin at the 2020 Chamber banquet. Wayne Matthews (right) moderates the 2018 forum for Yadkin County Board of Education candidates Tim Weatherman, Howard McKnight, Tom Kilby, Charles Haire and Sam Crews. While visiting Ireland with the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce in 2016, Wayne Matthews discovers he bears a striking resemblance to a former owner of the Muckross House. In 2015 Wayne Matthews, member of the Historic Richmond Hill Law School Commission, addresses the Yadkin County board and shows off a special boy scout patch made to commemorate the camporee event held on the grounds of the historic Richmond Hill Law School in East Bend. The delayed kick of Dr. Wayne Matthew’s chili helped win 2nd place for him in the 2014 SCC Chili Cook-off.

The Yadkin County community continues to mourn the loss of Dr. Wayne Matthews, of East Bend, who passed away June 23. Matthews, a 1975 graduate of Forbush High School, leaves behind a legacy of education, service and volunterism that has touched numerous lives and agencies throughout the county and beyond.

“From a personal and professional perspective, Wayne Matthews was an inspiration and friend to everyone that he met. The dedication to his community, his church and his family was tremendous and should be an example for us all. Wayne never quit until the job was done! He has left a legacy of service that no man’s shoes can fill. Our county has suffered a huge loss of a great man,” said Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman.

Matthews had a 37-year long history of community involvement serving groups including the Yadkin County Rescue Squad, the Yadkin County Chamber Board, Richmond Hill Law School Commission, North West Regional Library Board, Smart Start Board, Leadership Yadkin County, Surry Housing Consortium, SECU board, Yadkin County Economic Development Council, Yadkin Arts Council, Yadkin United Fund, Yadkin County Tourism Development Authority, Local Emergency Planning Committee, State Employees Credit Union – Yadkinville Branch Board, Yadkin Quilt Trail Committee, Triad Leadership Network and the YC Rescue association.

“In the decades I have been involved with Richmond Hill Law School volunteers have come and retired. I saw Dr. Matthews accomplish so many needed issues for the historic site in the short time we had his support. Those dreams he had in motion I am hoping, as the Commission caregivers of the site, we can continue and complete. His leadership and guidance will sincerely be missed,” said Barbara Norman, a member of the Richmond Hill Law School Commission. “And he loved to cook a mean hot dog for us!” Norman added.

Matthews earned his doctorate in 2012 from Appalachian State University where his dissertation won the prestigious Naylor Award. Driven by his Quaker faith, his work focused on how a person’s spirituality impacts their leadership. Matthews was a lifelong member of Forbush Friends where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 43 years.

The Yadkin Center of Surry Community College was a longtime dream of Matthews. After serving as a chemistry and physics teacher for 12 years at South Stokes High School, Mathews began his career with Surry Community College in August of 1993.

“Wayne immediately started to work on his dream of opening a center for classes in Yadkin County to better serve the community,” stated his obituary. “He was so committed to the project that he literally walked the construction site daily, often returning to ‘check’ on the project nights, weekends, and holiday. Family and friends commented that during the construction phase of the campus he would start all conversations about the progress of the buildings, then give updates on his children, wife, and family.”

Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley commented on Matthews’ love of his family, Yadkin County and Surry Community College.

“Wayne served diligently during his 26 years of full-time service at SCC, impacting the fire, rescue and emergency services agencies he loved dearly, the economic and workforce development of our region as a continuing education instructor, and Director of the Surry Community College – Yadkin Center,” Shockley said. “Through his leadership, support, and unwavering dedication for the College’s unprecedented expansion within Yadkin County, three buildings were constructed at the Yadkin Center which became eligible to be named as a designated campus site just this year, a goal and accomplishment that was dear to Wayne’s heart! Most recently, he provided the leadership to establish Surry Community Colleges joint truck driver program with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and as an advisor for the development of a state-wide online notary certification program. The lives of many generations have been exponentially improved through Wayne’s dedication and passion for the success of our students and community. We miss him.”

Matthews’ quirky jokes, unusual mustache, cooking skills, unrelenting desire to learn and love of sports, particularly his loyalty to the UNC Tarheels were mentioned in the obituary honoring his life.

An outdoor memorial service was held for Matthews on June 27 at Forbush Friends Meeting in East Bend.

Bobby Todd, director of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce shared his reflections on Matthews and the legacy he leaves behind, including his tireless work to see a Yadkin-based campus of Surry Community College.

Todd explained how the Chamber had commissioned a labor force to determine needs of the Yadkin business community.

“The number one point raised by the study was to have a Yadkin Center to train and retrain the labor force of Yadkin and surrounding areas,” Todd shared. “The Chamber started a campaign to raise needed funds, and this is when Wayne really went to work.

“The Yadkin Center was not a dream for everyone – indeed, the some of our elected officials at the time voted the idea down. Wayne put his education background to work – educating these officials that this was something that would pay off long term dividends. While lesser men might throw up their hands and give up, Wayne pushed on, along with a lot of support from the business community. Lots of meetings, agreements, setbacks, tours of other Centers, and heart to heart talks led to land purchase, fund raising, construction and moving into the first building of the Center in 2003.”

Todd went on to share how Matthews was not only involved in helping raise funds, design, and look after construction during those years, but was instrumental in starting Leadership Yadkin County, a nine month adult leadership development program sponsored by the Chamber and the College, for those that live or work in Yadkin County.

Todd shared several favorite memories of Matthews, including reflections of the Chamber’s trip to Ireland in 2016.

“Wayne and Loretta joined our Chamber trip to Ireland several years ago, and toured the Muckross House, and we found Wayne’s twin. A huge portrait of the owner, William Bowers Borne, hung in one of the rooms and bore an uncanny resemblance – down to the mustache – of Wayne.”

Looking at pros and cons of various projects involving the county was something Todd said he often did with Matthews as he knew how to “approach problems and how to reach a win-win resolution.

“Wayne was a true diplomat,” said Todd. “Lots of people recognized these attributes, as Wayne was the first Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award recipient for Yadkin County in 2004, and the Chamber Chairman’s Award in 2011. He was our Chamber Board Chair for the second time this year and served on many efforts in the County. Most recently, the Clemmons Community Foundation started the Yadkin County Covid 19 Response Fund to assist those affected by the virus, and of course Wayne willingly served.”

“Wayne loved his family, extended family, friends, cooking, and creations from his wood shop. He was a true renaissance man. He loved the Yadkin Center, Yadkin County, App State, UNC Basketball – and corny jokes,” Todd said.

Todd concluded by sharing Matthews’ immense pride for his family and his tireless work in promoting the Yadkin Center.

