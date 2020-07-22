WorkForce Unlimited opens new office in Yadkinville

A home built in 1940 will become the new office space for WorkForce Unlimited in Yadkinville. WorkForce Unlimited, a staffing agency with offices throughout North Carolina and Virginia, signed a lease agreement with Yadkin Realty, LLC for 212 State Street in downtown Yadkinville.

The Vestal family built the house in the 1940s. Mr. Vestal worked for Piedmont Aviation. Yadkin Realty purchased the property in 2017. After a hearing before the Planning Board, the Town of Yadkinville approved the property for the Facade Improvement Grant Program. Yadkin Realty listed the property after extensive renovations and upfits for handicap accessibility, while preserving the flowers and bushes originally planted by Mrs. Vestal.

“I am glad we were able to preserve a piece of Yadkinville’s history that has laid dormant for several years,” said Chris Hampton, owner of Yadkin Realty. “I want to thank the Town of Yadkinville’s Planning Board and the Planning Department, especially Director Pittman, and Inspector Hayes with the County Inspections Department, for their assistance throughout the process. I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome a tenant like WorkForce Unlimited, whose mission is to bring jobs back to our community.”

The office is located next to First Baptist Church and across from Papa’s Pizza in Downtown Yadkinville.