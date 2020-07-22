Sunflower fields forever

Brandon Doub stands next to a field of wildflowers and sunflowers on his 130-year old family farm in East Bend. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple From sunny yellow to a dark burgundy, sunflowers in all shades bloom at River Ridge Farm. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple A bee lands on a sunflower blossom at River Ridge Farm. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Sunflowers bloom in a host of colors at River Ridge Farm. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple A field of zinnias bloom in front of a barn destined to become a wedding venue at River Ridge Farm in East Bend. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple A sunset sky over the sunflower fields at River Ridge Farm. Photo courtesy of Brandon Doub

EAST BEND — A host of multi-hued sunflowers, zinnias and wildflowers bloom on land that Brandon Doub’s great-great-grandfather purchased in 1890. River Ridge Farm is now an agri-tourism destination where locals and visitors can pay a small admission fee to wander through five acres of flowers.

The farm has been a dairy farm and most recently a beef cattle farm and Doub said he has planted sunflowers for years. Last year he had leftover seeds he planted next to the barn that turned into a beautiful field of sunflowers and wildflowers. When he posted the pictures on Facebook, he quickly drew attention.

“I had numerous requests to come take pictures,” said Doub. “It just turned into a pretty big deal.”

The flower fields have grown in popularity and so Doub has expanded his vision to turn an old barn on the property into a wedding venue.

“We don’t utilize the barn any more and we’ve got some pretty land around here so we thought we could incorporate that with the flowers. Doub and his family said they have seen the popularity of other nearby farms turned into wedding venues and hope to move in that direction.

Doub added that he hopes by creating the agri-tourism farm and wedding venue he can offer families a fun place for an outing as well as create a legacy for his own two children, Olivia and Noah.

Seven-year old Olivia is already eager to help out around the farm, Doub said.

“She loves the flowers,” he added. “She picks some every day.”

Due to intense summer heat, the sunflowers will likely be past their prime by this weekend, Doub said, and he will close to the public for a time. The zinnias, he said, will continue to bloom until frost and customers may message Doub via the River Ridge Farm Facebook page to pick zinnias at a cost of $5 per flower sleeve.

Doub has planned a second planting of sunflowers which he expects to be in bloom by October. He said the cooler time of year should provide visitors another chance to visit the farm for photos and flower picking. He had hoped to do a pumpkin patch and offer hayrides but said he will likely wait until next fall to offer those options.

Despite the restrictions due to COVID-19, Doub said the flower farm has been busy since it opened in early July. The farm offers plenty of space for customers to social distance and he said everyone has been considerate in waiting well away from other visitors while at the farm.

Admission to Ridge Ridge Farm is $5 for adults, $2 for children under 8 and adults over 65. Military and children under age three are admitted at no charge. Visitors may take photos of the flowers and pick sunflowers at $1 per stem and $5 for a sleeve of zinnias and wild flowers. Customers are asked to bring their own clippers for sanitation reasons. The farm also offers rates for professional photographers as well.

River Ridge Farm, located at 2932 Hauser Road in East Bend, will be open through Saturday and reopen in the fall. For more information visit the River Ridge Farm Facebook page.

