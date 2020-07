McKinnon Reece was named a Fulbright Scholar to Taiwan for 2020-21. He graduated in May from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Mandarin Chinese.

Reece is the son of Marla and Roger Reece, Co-owner of Wolfe Reece and Lynch, a grain dealer and store in Boonville and the grandson of Mary Reece and the late Howard Reece of Boonville.