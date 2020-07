Aniyah Terry wins title of Little Miss Yadkin County.

Aniyah Terry, an 11-year old from Boonville, recently claimed a title in the Miss Regal Elegance North Carolina pageant. Aniyah won in her division, winning the title of Little Miss Yadkin County.

“She’s an inspiration to little women as well as older women after overcoming a traumatic event and still stepped on stage and won! She is truly an inspiration,” said Adriana Terry.