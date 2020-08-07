Storms cause minor area flooding

Storms over the last few days have left numerous downed trees and some flooding in the area. Yadkin County Parks and Recreation Director Jason Walker said that portions of the baseball and soccer fields flooded after storms on Wednesday night.

Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said the storms on Wednesday evening and again Thursday night left downed trees and some flooded roadways. A roof leak at Yadkinville Elementary School also caused some damage to ceiling tiles inside the building.

“We’re in better shape today than we were yesterday morning,” Vestal said on Friday.

Flooded roadways on Wednesday and Thursday evenings were passable again by the morning.

Additional storms are expected on Friday evening though Vestal said reports they are getting from the National Weather Service indicate that they should be less severe that the two previous nights.

Vestal cautioned drivers to watch for flooded roadways during such storms. He reminded drivers of the phrase “turn around, don’t drown.”

