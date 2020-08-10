Gwynn Spaulding

YADKINVILLE — Mrs. Gwynn Sue Sharp Spaulding, 71, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Spaulding was born October 31, 1948, in Harlan County, Kentucky, to James Dennis and Opal Mae Cox Sharp. Mrs. Spaulding was a member of Collide Church and enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Spaulding was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Kent Spaulding. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Nelson Carl Spaulding; two children, Jennifer (Van) Hemric and Jamie (Lori) Spaulding; grandchildren, Ashton (Taylor) Davis, Colton, Kylie, and Kaleb Hemric, and Caleb and Joshua Spaulding; a great-granddaughter, Nora Davis; an aunt, Minnie Coats; and her special K-9 companion, Sugar. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Collide Church with Pastor Nick Poindexter and Pastor Jamie Reavis officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The funeral service will be on live stream through Collide Church’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassion Care Center, PO Box 1552, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Spaulding and to the Collide Hamptonville Community Group for their love and support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Spaulding family.