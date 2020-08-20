Two charged after vehicle chase

Hoots

Two Yadkin residents are facing drug and other charges after officers arrested both individuals following a chase. On August 10, The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted The North Carolina Highway Patrol with a vehicle pursuit that ended on Sloan’s Mill Road in Hamptonville.

Highway Patrol advised that two subjects left the vehicle on foot. Those subjects were later identified as Tyler Blake Hoots, 23, of Yadkinville and Heath Wayne Long, 35, of Hamptonville.

Hoots was located and arrested a short time later and officers allege he was the driver of the vehicle. After a search warrant was completed on the vehicle, several stolen items from recent vehicle breaking and enterings were located within the vehicle as well as Methamphetamine.

Hoots was charged with felony conspire to traffic methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for selling controlled substance, two counts of possession of firearm by felon, eleven counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one felony count of larceny of a firearm and five counts of misdemeanor larceny. Hoots is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under $190,000 secured bond with a court date in October.

On August 19, Long was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony conspire to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule II controlled substance and possess drug paraphernalia. Long is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under an $85,000 secured bond with a court date of August 20.