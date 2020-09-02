East Bend fireworks display planned

EAST BEND — A fireworks display is planned for dusk, around 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, behind the East Bend Senior Center. The display was meant to be part of a delayed celebration of the annual God and Country Day but due to continued state-wide restrictions on gatherings all other events have been cancelled.

“The Committee has decided to cancel all daytime activities due to the COVID-19. This was a tough decision, but the health and safety of our community must be our top priority. The fireworks will be held, as it is an outdoor event and we can practice safe social distancing. Hope you enjoy the fireworks. Stay safe and healthy and hope you can join us July 3, 2021, for our East Bend God and Country Celebration,” reads a statement on the event Facebook page.

Gun and quilt raffle tickets will be available with funds benefiting the event. The winners will be notified by phone following the fireworks display.

Commemorative booklets, including a listing and photos honoring veterans, area available at the East Bend Town Hall.

History of the event

The God and Country Celebration has been a more than 30-year tradition in the town that is much beloved by residents and visitors alike. Traditionally held the Saturday prior to July 4, this year’s celebration was postponed until September in hopes that it could go on as planned. A continued rise in cases of COVID-19, however, and continued restrictions on gatherings meant the cancellation of the event.

In the early 1900s, buggy maker J.G. Huff organized a fiddler’s convention and parade to celebrate the fourth of July. The parade featured a 17-foot violin, made to scale by craftsman from the buggy factory. Since 2009 Hoke Matthews has entered a replica of this float, complete with a live Bluegrass band playing throughout the parade route. For many years the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department hosted a parade, horse show and a Fire Queen contest. The parade ended for a time but in 1990 a group of town residents revived the tradition and it has been going strong ever since. The celebration always begins with a parade followed by various events including live music and recognition of veterans throughout the day and culminating with a fireworks display.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.