More charges filed in armed robbery, kidnapping case

Caudill Villarreal Smith

HAMPTONVILLE — The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two additional suspects in connection with an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery on Hunting Creek Church Road on July 6.

Edgar “Owen” Strickland, age 75, and Charlotte “Patty” Strickland, age 74, of Hamptonville, were charged with felony accessory after the fact of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of stolen property. Previously Brandon Tyler Stacy, Christopher Cody Caudill, Darrick Foster Villarreal, and Heaven Leigh Angel Smith were arrested associated with this crime. An additional amount of stolen property was recovered. Both Stricklands were released on $10,000 unsecured bonds and have a court date of September 16.

Additional charges are pending.

Stacy, age 25, of Yadkinville was arrested on July 6 following a foot chase. On July 10, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office also arrested 33-year oldCaudill, Villarreal, age 35, and Smith, age 31, after further investigation leading to execution of multiple search warrants and the recovery of some of the property taken from the robbery.

Stacy reportedly escaped on foot following the alleged robbery and was taken into custody after a K-9 search.

Yadkin County Deputies requested assistance from Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. Once Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived a track was initiated. After an approximately half mile track, the Deputies came to an abandoned barn, where Stacy was located. Stacy attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by Yadkin and Iredell County Deputies. Stacy was charged with one felony count of common law robbery, one felony count of breaking and/or entering, one felony count of larceny of breaking and/or entering, five felony counts of second degree kidnapping, five misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun, one misdemeanor count of communicating threats, two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay, or obstruct, one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property, and one misdemeanor count of interfering with emergency communication.

Caudill was charged with felony conspiracy to commit second degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Villarreal and Smith are also facing felony charges of conspiracy to commit second degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Photos of the Stricklands were not available as of press time.