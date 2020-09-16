Five charged with multiple drug offenses

Potts Graves Dugger Royall

Five Yadkin County residents have been arrested and are facing a multitude of drug-related charges filed by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 3 the Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Wayne Potts Jr, age 32, of Hamptonville. Potts was charged with two counts sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine, two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine, and two counts felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances. Potts is also facing traffic charges of driving while license revoked, fail to register vehicle, fictitious registration plate, and no insurance.

Potts was released on a $50,000 secured bond and has a scheduled court date on Oct. 13.

Facing charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine is 29-year old Bryant Lavelle Graves of Hamptonville. Graves is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and well as order for arrest from Surry County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Graves is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $52,500 secured bond. Graves’ next court date is Oct. 14.

On Sept. 8, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rocky Lee Gregory and Brittany May Royall, both of Jonesville.

Gregory, age 50, was charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine and oxymorphone, possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule VI, marijuana, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule VI, marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle for controlled substances as well as a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge and traffic charges of driving while license revoked, fail to register vehicle, fictitious registration plate, and no insurance.

Gregory is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond. Gregory’s next court date is Oct. 20.

Royall, age 29, is facing two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine and oxymorphone, possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule IV, clonazepam, possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule III, suboxone, possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule VI, marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle for controlled substances and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Royall is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $30,000 secured bond. Royall’s next court date is Sept. 23.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marie Cleary Dugger, age 45 of Hamptonville on Sept. 9. Dugger was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine, two counts felony maintain a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substances and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Dugger is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond. Dugger’s had a scheduled court date of Sept. 15.